Aluminum Vs Steel Skid Plates: How To Choose Which Is Best For Your Needs

So you have noticed your car's underbelly scrapes the ground much more often than it should because you spend a lot of time off-road, and you've decided it's time to give your undercarriage some armor. You head to the market to find there are two different metals you can bolt up: aluminum and steel. Deciding between the two can be confusing, especially since neither wins outright. Things actually have more to do with how you drive your vehicle.

If you mostly daily drive and head off-road only occasionally, then aluminum makes more sense. It does not rust like steel and is also very resistant to corrosion. It also shrugs off the effects of road salt on your car. So it makes even more sense for someone who lives somewhere with coastal dampness and heavily salted winter roads. It's also significantly lighter, which can help you save fuel in the long run. Trail4Runner points out that every extra 100 pounds or so can trim your mileage by 1 to 2 percent. Over a year of commuting, that eats into what counts as good gas mileage.

On the other hand, if your weekends involve technical rock crawling, or if you regularly drag your undercarriage over ledges and boulders, steel is the better option. It simply soaks up repeated abuse better. Meanwhile, aluminum has its limits and dents more easily. Worse, enough repeated hits in one spot, and it can even crack. There is also a quirk related to friction. Because aluminum is softer and more malleable, it sort of grabs at rocks, so you hang up more easily. Meanwhile, steel simply slides right off them.

The bottom line is this: get aluminum to protect your car against the occasional scrape. But for anything serious, steel makes more sense.