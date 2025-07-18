Here's What May Happen If You Drive Without Your Car's Skid Plate On

Do you spend your weekends at Jeep mud runs or vacation on the Rubicon Trail in California? If so, you'll know what a skid plate is and may have asked yourself if it's really a necessary addition to your vehicle. Skid plates are panels found on the undersides of vehicles intended for off-roading and on cars that have low ground clearance. They protect the engine and oil pan, the fuel tank, the transmission, and the exhaust system. Without one, you leave these components open to damage from rocks and other debris.

If vacationing in the dirt and mud isn't your idea of fun, you'd be forgiven for assuming that all vehicles come with a skid plate. If there's a Kia or a Volvo in your garage and it looks like it has a skid plate, it's likely a mock version that the automaker has added for the sake of aesthetics.

Some vehicles come off the lot armed with skid plates ready to head onto the trail, but many off-road drivers add custom plates to their vehicles for better protection. This can be an expensive proposition, but off-roading without a skid plate can lead to a ruined day stuck in the mud and expensive damage to your vehicle.