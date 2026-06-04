Why Automakers Made The Switch From Distributors To Coil Packs

If you've spent any amount of time working on or tuning cars, you've likely spent a not-insignificant amount of that time tweaking, replacing, or modifying the system that delivers the spark to each cylinder. On older cars, this means messing with a distributor and its octopus-like tentacles all over the engine bay. In newer cars, it often entails replacing coil packs and all the "fun" that entails.

Those of you who regularly spend time in a garage probably already know why automakers moved from the former to the latter (in short, reliability). But for everyone else, it's worth taking a bit of a trek into the exciting world of engine ignition systems.

Breaking it down to the simplest terms, a distributor sends sparks to each spark plug through a rotating assembly mechanically controlled by the engine's camshaft. These systems had a single coil connected to the battery. In the 1980s, though, most automakers switched to electronic ignition systems. These did away with the mechanical distributor and instead used sensors placed around the engine to determine when to deliver spark. Instead of that mess of wires, engines would have neat coil packs, usually two per cylinder. Eventually, in 1996, Denso developed the stick-type coil-on-plug system that almost every car has today.