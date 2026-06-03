4 Common Problems With Catalytic Converters

The catalytic converter in your car's exhaust system has a complex emissions-related job to perform. Placed between the engine and the muffler, it reduces the amounts of the three primary pollutants found in the exhaust gases of internal combustion engines: nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbons. By passing the engine's exhaust through the catalytic converter's honeycomb-like ceramic structure, which is coated with precious metals like palladium, platinum, and rhodium, these three pollutants are converted into less harmful substances. Catalytic converters have been mandated since 1975, with nearly every car required to have one.

Another major part of your car's catalytic converter system is the oxygen sensor, which interfaces with your engine's electronic control system to monitor its exhaust gas flow, preventing it from running either too rich or too lean. This keeps your emissions within the legal limits, while also balancing your car's power and economy.

Catalytic converters can be susceptible to some common problems over their lifespan, which should normally be the vehicle's entire life. Let's look at these problems individually, going over why they may happen and what the best ways are to fix them.