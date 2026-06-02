5 Common Problems With LG Microwaves

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Because microwaves are meant to be convenient, it can be especially annoying when one isn't working properly. Sometimes, these issues are just frustrating nuisances that you begrudgingly learn to live with. Other times, they make the appliance completely useless or not worth operating, in which case they need to be replaced. There are two main types of microwaves found in kitchens — countertop models and over-the-range (OTR) models, which are permanently affixed above your stove and oven. Since OTR microwaves cost a lot more money, problems with them can be especially frustrating, and some problems seem to show up more than others when it comes to LG microwaves.

That's not a surprise, given that the brand ranks pretty low on SlashGear's list of the best major microwave brands. The manufacturer makes all kinds of products, including other types of kitchen appliances. It's generally considered a solid brand for refrigerators, and users still find common problems with LG fridges, so the fact that its microwaves also have some oft-cited issues makes sense. Based on information from LG and results from lab testing and feedback from professional reviews, YouTubers, and everyday users, here are five common problems with LG microwaves. More information on how these issues were identified can be found at the end of this list.