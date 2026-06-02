5 Common Problems With LG Microwaves
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Because microwaves are meant to be convenient, it can be especially annoying when one isn't working properly. Sometimes, these issues are just frustrating nuisances that you begrudgingly learn to live with. Other times, they make the appliance completely useless or not worth operating, in which case they need to be replaced. There are two main types of microwaves found in kitchens — countertop models and over-the-range (OTR) models, which are permanently affixed above your stove and oven. Since OTR microwaves cost a lot more money, problems with them can be especially frustrating, and some problems seem to show up more than others when it comes to LG microwaves.
That's not a surprise, given that the brand ranks pretty low on SlashGear's list of the best major microwave brands. The manufacturer makes all kinds of products, including other types of kitchen appliances. It's generally considered a solid brand for refrigerators, and users still find common problems with LG fridges, so the fact that its microwaves also have some oft-cited issues makes sense. Based on information from LG and results from lab testing and feedback from professional reviews, YouTubers, and everyday users, here are five common problems with LG microwaves. More information on how these issues were identified can be found at the end of this list.
Heating evenly
When it comes to microwaving food, heating evenly is arguably a larger concern than heating speed. It may be inconvenient to have to wait longer for your food to cook, but uneven cooking can ruin an entire meal.
Unfortunately, many LG microwaves have trouble when it comes to cooking evenly. At least three LG models tested by Consumer Reports score poorly, with heating evenness having the lowest rating (or tied for lowest) of any other category. For the record, the three models are the MVEM1825F, MVEM1721F, and MVEM1621Y, which are all over-the-range microwaves. Another model, the LG MVEL2137F, rates a bit better when it comes to heating evenness, though it still doesn't have a strong score in the category.
The problem is common enough that the YouTube channel LG DIY Service has a video dedicated to troubleshooting it. Heating unevenness is also listed as one of the "common microwave issues" that LG admits customers may come across, though it typically frames these issues as user error over product defects. For example, LG suggests owners stir or rotate their food to remedy the issue, as well as keep it centered in the microwave — without mentioning that many microwave models evenly cook food just fine without these measures.
Heating speed
Another common problem cited with LG microwaves is their heating speed. While not as detrimental as heating unevenness, it goes against the very concept of eschewing ovens and stoves and instead using a microwave to cook food quickly. As with other issues noted on LG's microwave troubleshooting page, LG suggests users are doing something wrong — such as not cleaning their microwave interiors enough or trying to cook too much food at once — as opposed to there being a fundamental problem with its hardware.
Lab tests tell a different story, however. Consumer Reports has reviewed all kinds of LG microwaves and rates some of them very highly. One of the categories it measures is heating speed, and CR will give praise where praise is due when an LG microwave cooks food very quickly. But some models perform poorly in this category. Despite earning perfect marks in other areas, such as the defrosting and ease of use, the LG MVEL2137F has a low score when it comes to heating speed.
The same goes for the LG MVEM1825F, which scores lowest in heating speed and heating evenness and has a poor overall score. Other LG microwaves, like the MVEM1621Y and MVEM1721F, fare a bit better when it comes to heating speed, but not by much. Perhaps even more telling is that heating speed is one of the most common issues that troubleshooting videos on YouTube tackle when it comes to LG microwaves.
Ease of use and poor lighting
One of the biggest complaints users have when it comes to LG microwaves — even those with decent reviews overall — is with their ease of use. This is another instance of an issue that comes off as even worse because the whole point of using a microwave is that it's supposed to be easier than cooking with a stove or oven. These usability issues are varied, including owners who struggle with the user interface and readability of certain models. Readability refers to both the design of the control pad, as well as a dim backlight that literally makes the labels on the buttons hard to read.
Some owners also report struggling with the child lock feature some LG microwaves have. Even 5-star reviews note that it can be "a little tricky turning off the child lock." The interior light is cited as too dim by multiple users as well. This can be considered its own distinct problem, though it also applies to ease of use, since it makes it harder to correctly cook your food when you have a hard time seeing its progress through the microwave window. The fact that the interior light isn't easily replaceable only makes the problem worse.
Users aren't thrilled with LG's warranties or product support
Exacerbating the inconvenience of these common problems that LG microwaves suffer is a warranty that makes getting the appliance fixed or replaced a more difficult experience. One redditor on r/Appliances says they'll never deal with the brand again after LG wanted to charge $350 to diagnose the user's microwave and see if it was covered or not. Some commenters say they've dealt with similar experiences.
The problem isn't necessarily limited to microwaves. Multiple redditors say that trying to get LG to honor a warranty is a problem in general, no matter what the appliance, including one commenter who calls LG's warranties "cumbersome" and says that replacement parts can be hard to find. Another related issue when dealing with busted LG appliances that comes up frequently is poor jobs performed by third-party contractors that LG hires to install appliances like its over-the-range microwaves.
There are also numerous complaints about the company's product support and customer service. Echoing others, a poster on r/BuyItForLife says they will never buy LG again after a hellish experience with customer support trying to get a microwave fixed. It broke after just three months of use, and after one month and several back-and-forths with LG, the cooker still hasn't been fixed or replaced. The user calls LG's handling of the situation "the worst product support I've ever experienced." Similar titles of Reddit posts can be found elsewhere, including "LG Customer Service is the worst I've ever experienced" and "LG is the worst appliances and customer service I've ever experienced." Perhaps this is why some brands have higher customer satisfaction than LG when it comes to OTR microwaves.
How these common problems with LG microwaves were identified
A few different methods were used to identify problems that commonly plague LG microwaves. Generally, more than one method was used for each issue included in this list. Results from lab testing of LG microwaves performed by Consumer Reports were combed through to find issues that appeared in multiple models. Similarly, YouTube reviews and troubleshooting videos were researched to find frequently-mentioned problems with LG microwaves.
LG's own troubleshooting page was also used, since the brand focuses on the most-common issues with microwaves, including its own. Feedback from everyday users was also taken into account. This feedback, sourced from Reddit as well as customer reviews, was used to identify problems with LG microwaves mentioned by multiple owners. To ensure that user reviews were as fair as possible, the only ones considered for products were those that had hundreds or thousands of customer reviews overall.