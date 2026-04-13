This Over-The-Range Microwave Brand Has Higher Customer Satisfaction Than LG
It may not seem like it, but South Korean manufacturer LG has been around in some capacity for several decades now. While the brand has become a major player in the electronics arena in the past 20-years or so, it is, arguably, just as well regarded in the major appliance market, where it offers everything from refrigerators and dishwashers, to clothes washers, dryers and oven/range combos.
Yes, the company also manufactures a full line of microwaves, including models that are meant to be installed over your kitchen's range. While LG has no doubt developed its share of loyal customers, when it comes to the brand's over-the-range microwaves, there may be reason for even those loyalists to consider branching out to another brand. That's because one of those other brands actually bested LG in the over-the-range microwave market during a recent customer satisfaction survey.
That brand is actually Whirlpool, which we at SlashGear also rated highly among competitors in the greater microwave market, so the results aren't entirely as surprising as they may seem. As for the brand's place in the aforementioned survey, the study was conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), with Whirlpool taking the top spot in the over-the-range microwave section via a score of 85 points. As for how that score was tabulated, ACSI utilizes a "cause-and-effect" format in its surveys, calculating a weighted average from questions covering various satisfaction factors such as perceived value and quality, customer expectations and customer complaints.
Here's how LG appliances stacked up in other ACSI satisfaction categories
Unfortunately, the American Customer Satisfaction Index does not publish any standings beyond the brand in the top spot. Given that fact, we can't say for certain where LG stands in the over-the-range microwave pack, even as the ACSI numbers show that they are indeed looking up to Whirlpool in that category.
The question then becomes how LG and other manufacturers fared in other categories of the ACSI home appliance customer satisfaction study, which were tabulated with results gathered between July 2024 and June 2025. It may come as a surprise, but the brand only took the top spot in a pair of the noted categories. One of those categories is clothes washers, where LG earned top honors with a score of 84 points. LG also took the top spot in the dishwasher sector, though its score of 82 ultimately landed it in a first-place tie with devices bearing the Bosch logo.
While LG didn't take the top spot in any other of the ACSI survey categories, Whirlpool scored highly in a couple of others. And yes, that includes the overall brand satisfaction category, where Whirlpool tied Samsung with a score of 82. Those two brands also tied for top honors in the clothes dryer category, doing so with the exact same score. In the refrigerator category, Whirlpool stands alone in the top spot with a score of 84. Closing out the survey list is the Range/Cooktop/Oven category, where Haier — who also owns the General Electric brand — took first prize with a score of 83.