This Over-The-Range Microwave Brand Has Higher Customer Satisfaction Than LG

It may not seem like it, but South Korean manufacturer LG has been around in some capacity for several decades now. While the brand has become a major player in the electronics arena in the past 20-years or so, it is, arguably, just as well regarded in the major appliance market, where it offers everything from refrigerators and dishwashers, to clothes washers, dryers and oven/range combos.

Yes, the company also manufactures a full line of microwaves, including models that are meant to be installed over your kitchen's range. While LG has no doubt developed its share of loyal customers, when it comes to the brand's over-the-range microwaves, there may be reason for even those loyalists to consider branching out to another brand. That's because one of those other brands actually bested LG in the over-the-range microwave market during a recent customer satisfaction survey.

That brand is actually Whirlpool, which we at SlashGear also rated highly among competitors in the greater microwave market, so the results aren't entirely as surprising as they may seem. As for the brand's place in the aforementioned survey, the study was conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), with Whirlpool taking the top spot in the over-the-range microwave section via a score of 85 points. As for how that score was tabulated, ACSI utilizes a "cause-and-effect" format in its surveys, calculating a weighted average from questions covering various satisfaction factors such as perceived value and quality, customer expectations and customer complaints.