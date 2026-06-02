Your TV's RS-232 Serial Port Can Do A Lot More Than You Probably Realized

Most modern TVs, especially non-commercial and mid-range models, will make use of infrared (IR) and IP control via your local network for TV commands and control. However, on commercial TVs and high-end consumer models, it's not uncommon to find an RS-232 port alongside the usual crop of connections. The RS-232 port on TVs is widely used for troubleshooting issues with the TV, and can also be used to flash the TV's firmware or for other updates.

The RS-232 port can also be used in commercial environments for digital signage –- retail stores, medical offices, restaurants, or many other places can remotely control what's on multiple TVs by having them connected to a central source, likely through an HDMI/serial matrix switch, via RS-232. In a commercial setting, this is ideal because RS-232 is not cost-prohibitive to scale or implement.

Home automation and AV integration also use RS-232 to connect multiple TVs to a single source. Other types of AV devices like Blu-ray players and projectors can also include an RS-232 port so they can be integrated into an RS-232-controlled system. RS-232 connectivity can also be used to control devices through macro pads, PCs, tablets, and can be used with home automation control platforms –- Crestron, Extron, Control4, and others all have some level of support for RS-232. There are several types of serial adapters to include RS-232 functionality, like USB to serial adapters or RS-232 to Bluetooth converters.