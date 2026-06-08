5 Fun 3D Printing Templates For The Ford Maverick's Fits System
In as saturated a landscape as this, even some of the best cars on the market aren't exciting anymore. Sure, they may offer more powerful engines and EVs may offer longer ranges, but that's pretty much it. And when you buy a car, you're stuck with the interiors and the space you get inside, unless you decide to make aftermarket modifications. Well, Ford decided to play it differently a few years back when it launched the Maverick, a pickup truck that you could truly customize.
The Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS) is a series of specially shaped, interlocking slots molded directly into the Maverick's cabin. You will find one prominently placed at the back of the center console facing the rear seats, and several more hidden away in the under-seat storage bins.
Instead of forcing you to buy expensive, proprietary accessories, FITS allows you to 3D print and use your own custom accessories and mounts based on their requirements. Ford released 3D printing templates for the Maverick, along with the official dimensions to allow consumers to use their own clips, mounts, and storage solutions. For 3D printing enthusiasts, this is the ultimate real-world application. So, if you own a Ford Maverick and you have a 3D printer sitting in your garage, we've found some fun templates for you to make your truck more functional.
MagSafe phone mount
Keeping your phone secure and visible while driving is a universal challenge. You could use a car phone holder that sits on the dashboard, but that's too mainstream. The Maverick's layout gives you a great opportunity to fix a phone mount right at the center console. This MagSafe iPhone holder by jackharvest is a brilliant solution for Apple users who want a clean, wireless mounting system without cluttering their dashboard or blocking the windshield view.
The design works by taking an official Apple MagSafe charging puck and press-fitting it into a custom 3D-printed housing that connects directly to the FITS slot. What makes this specific design so great is how minimalist it looks once installed. The designer cleverly integrated a small routing ring on the back of the mount so you can even keep the charging cable tucked away neatly.
The creator notes that you will get the cleanest visual results by printing the main piece vertically on your print bed. Printing it face-up or flat can cause the curved geometries to look rough because of the way 3D printers lay down layers over support structures. Because this mount sits in the center console where it is exposed to direct sunlight breaking through the windows, material choice is absolutely critical. If you print this out of standard PLA, the weight of your phone combined with a hot day could possibly cause the arm to sag over time. Using PETG or ABS ensures the structural integrity remains solid, keeping your iPhone perfectly positioned for navigation and quick glances.
Trash bag holder frame
Let's be honest — keeping a pickup truck cabin clean on long road trips or daily commutes is easier said than done. McDonald's wrappers, Starbucks receipts, and bags of chips always seem to find their way into the door pockets or onto the floor. This trash bag holder frame by strictlyfocused02 offers a remedy by turning the rear FITS slot into a dedicated trash management station for your vehicle.
The template consists of a sturdy, open-frame loop attached to a standard FITS male plug. It's pretty simple: you slide the printed adapter into the slot at the back of the center console, and then loop a small grocery bag or a plastic liner around the frame. The rim of the frame holds the bag wide open, making it effortless for either the driver or rear passengers to drop in garbage without fumbling around in the dark.
From a 3D printing perspective, this is relatively straightforward, but it does benefit from specific slicer settings to ensure it handles the daily abuse of being bumped by passengers. You will want to use a generous number of wall loops to give the interlocking tab maximum strength. Since the weight of the trash pulls downward against the horizontal slot, increasing the infill density around the mounting joint, or using a dense, mechanical infill pattern, will prevent the plastic from snapping if someone accidentally kicks it while climbing across the back seat. Having a dedicated solution for trash can keep your car way cleaner than before. It saves your door cubbies for actual storage, and makes cleaning out the truck as simple as pulling the plastic bag off the frame and tossing it in a dumpster.
Dual water bottle holder
While the Ford Maverick has plenty of door pockets, they are not always ideal for larger, heavy-duty insulated flasks. If you are someone who carries a massive 32-ounce flask to stay hydrated on hikes or work sites, you know they simply will not fit in standard vehicle cup holders. Enter the rear seat water bottle holder by vettekid76 – a template designed specifically to solve this problem.
This is a heavy-duty reinforced remix of an existing bottle holder. The creator increased the internal diameter of the cylindrical holder by roughly 10% to perfectly accommodate wide-mouth water bottles. It plugs securely into the FITS slot at the rear of the center console, keeping your massive flask upright, secure, and within arm's reach of the driver or rear-seat passengers. No more watching your expensive metal flask slide across the floorboards every time you take a sharp turn.
The designer printed this model using ASA filament, which is the right choice here, because it behaves like ABS, but its UV and weather resistance mean it shouldn't fade or become brittle when exposed to the sun beating down through the rear windshield. The file does require support structures to hold up the protruding FITS clip. A 20% infill is recommended to balance print speed with structural toughness, ensuring that when you drop a heavy 2-pound water bottle into the sleeve, the holder handles the impact with ease. Of course, you also get two holders, so even your co-passenger is covered on road trips.
Multipurpose crate
If you love the rugged, industrial look of classic milk crates and want to bring that aesthetic inside your truck, the Maverick cubby crate by alexthebarnes is an absolute must-print. This design merges everyday utility with a playful, miniature aesthetic, creating a functional storage bin that looks like a shrunk-down piece of warehouse equipment sitting right in your cabin.
It's an open-top storage box featuring grid-style lattice walls. This is a perfect container for small items that usually rattle around loose in your vehicle, such as charging bricks, sunglasses, pens, tire pressure gauges, earplugs, or loose change. Because it is completely open at the top, you can easily drop items in or grab them on the go. The beauty of this design is its versatility. You can print it as a standalone piece to slide into the main center console slot, or you can print multiple copies to organize the deep storage cubbies hidden beneath the Maverick's rear seats. The grid design is not just for looks, either; it saves filament and dramatically reduces your overall print time by eliminating solid walls.
When slicing this model, you can easily use standard settings since the structure naturally provides rigid support. It prints beautifully in a wide variety of colors, allowing you to match your truck's interior stitching or go wild with a bright, contrasting color. Just remember to use PETG if you plan to leave it in the upper cabin areas where daytime heat can build up.
Nintendo Switch mount
Long road trips can be grueling, but this print turns the back of your Maverick into a mobile entertainment center. The Nintendo Switch FITS slot adapter mount by jackharvest is a prime example of functional 3D printing engineering, featuring an adjustable ball-joint system for perfectly angling the screen for comfortable gaming on the go.
This template is a multi-piece assembly. It features a custom cradle, for snugly holding the main console unit of the Nintendo Switch with the Joy-Cons detached, connected to a ball-and-socket joint that tightens down with a threaded screw cap. It's designed so you can tilt, swivel, and rotate it to eliminate screen glare. The designer even included an updated, 5-inch tall version in the files, which raises the console higher up to give passengers a much more comfortable viewing angle.
Printing this layout requires a bit of planning because of the moving parts and threads. The designer strongly warns against using fragile, fast-printing infill patterns like "Lightning" for the final assembly. Instead, you should use a highly robust pattern like Cubic or Gyroid at 20-40% density to guarantee the arm can handle the weight of the console over bumpy roads.
For the threaded screw cap, make sure your layer height is set no higher than 0.2 millimeters so the plastic threads slice smoothly and lock tightly without binding. When slicing the FITS slot piece, using a support blocker in your slicing software on the actual threaded area will keep the screw threads pristine and clean, while still supporting the overhanging clip structures. Print this in PETG, slide it in, and the folks at the back will never complain again.