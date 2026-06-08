5 Fun 3D Printing Templates For The Ford Maverick's Fits System

In as saturated a landscape as this, even some of the best cars on the market aren't exciting anymore. Sure, they may offer more powerful engines and EVs may offer longer ranges, but that's pretty much it. And when you buy a car, you're stuck with the interiors and the space you get inside, unless you decide to make aftermarket modifications. Well, Ford decided to play it differently a few years back when it launched the Maverick, a pickup truck that you could truly customize.

The Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS) is a series of specially shaped, interlocking slots molded directly into the Maverick's cabin. You will find one prominently placed at the back of the center console facing the rear seats, and several more hidden away in the under-seat storage bins.

Instead of forcing you to buy expensive, proprietary accessories, FITS allows you to 3D print and use your own custom accessories and mounts based on their requirements. Ford released 3D printing templates for the Maverick, along with the official dimensions to allow consumers to use their own clips, mounts, and storage solutions. For 3D printing enthusiasts, this is the ultimate real-world application. So, if you own a Ford Maverick and you have a 3D printer sitting in your garage, we've found some fun templates for you to make your truck more functional.