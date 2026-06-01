Is Adding A Nitrous Kit To Your Daily Driver Legal? Here's What You Need To Know

It's not uncommon for race cars and other high performance sports cars to use a nitrous oxide system. After all, nitrous gives an instant burst of energy that can put drivers ahead of the pack on any given track. Nitrous can even be utilized in everyday vehicles as well, and it's not illegal to do so on a U.S. federal level. When it comes to the state level, however, the issue gets a bit more nuanced than you might think.

For example, California does not specifically regulate nitrous oxide systems in the state's vehicle code. Yet any emissions-related aftermarket modification on a street-driven vehicle must adhere to California Air Resources Board (CARB) standards. Most nitrous systems are not CARB-compliant, so they fall into that category. In contrast, drivers in the state of Virginia are allowed to own nitrous systems, but they must be disabled before a vehicle is driven on a public highway.

These types of restrictions exist in states throughout the country, making it tough to know where the use of nitrous beyond ownership is allowed and where it's not. Nitrous systems make any car a police magnet, so drivers that want to install nitrous in a registered street-legal vehicle should take the time to understand their state's law first. Otherwise, they could end up with a system they're not legally allowed to use.