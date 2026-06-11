Legendary 100-Year-Old Spanish Navy Ship Sets Its Sights On The US
An iconic training ship from the Spanish Navy has made its way to Galveston Harbor in Texas. It arrived on May 28 and will be moored at the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus until June 1st, 2026. While stationed in Galveston, there are public tours that allow visitors inside this nearly century-old ship that's traveled more than 1.9 million nautical miles and has docked in over 70 countries.
Called the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, after the Spanish navigator of the same name who sailed the globe in 1522, this ship was built in 1927 to train midshipmen through courses and real-life navigation at sea. At 371 feet long and with more than 3,100 square meters of masts and sails, the Elcano is still one of the largest and tallest training ships still sailing the seas — and that's very well one of the reasons officials were concerned that Pier 21 may not be deep enough for the historic ship. Modern ships don't use sails anymore since they can run into many challenges, so spotting this large ship in any port is a sight to see.
Galveston is just one of many stops for the Elcano during its latest journey
The Elcano set sail on January 10th with 73 midshipmen from the Spanish Navy on board. This months-long journey has them studying navigation, meteorology, and seamanship while living and working on the vessel. The midshipmen rotate watches on a strict rhythm, attend classes, and handle the sails. They even learn to navigate by using the stars above. "While today's commercial and naval vessels rely heavily on automation, digital navigation systems, and advanced engineering, sail training ships continue to play a critical role in officer development around the world," Texas A&M University at Galveston's Dr. Cassia Bomer Galvao said. The U.S. Navy has used World War I warships for training as well.
So far, the Elcano has passed through ports in the Atlantic, including Trinidad, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Costa Rica. After leaving Galveston, the Elcano will head north to Norfolk, Baltimore, and New York. After that, the midshipmen will sail back to Cadiz, Spain, arriving late in the summer. Despite her age, the Elcano has continued to sail around the world, enduring strong winds and rough seas without issue.