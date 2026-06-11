Legendary 100-Year-Old Spanish Navy Ship Sets Its Sights On The US

An iconic training ship from the Spanish Navy has made its way to Galveston Harbor in Texas. It arrived on May 28 and will be moored at the Texas A&M University at Galveston campus until June 1st, 2026. While stationed in Galveston, there are public tours that allow visitors inside this nearly century-old ship that's traveled more than 1.9 million nautical miles and has docked in over 70 countries.

Called the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, after the Spanish navigator of the same name who sailed the globe in 1522, this ship was built in 1927 to train midshipmen through courses and real-life navigation at sea. At 371 feet long and with more than 3,100 square meters of masts and sails, the Elcano is still one of the largest and tallest training ships still sailing the seas — and that's very well one of the reasons officials were concerned that Pier 21 may not be deep enough for the historic ship. Modern ships don't use sails anymore since they can run into many challenges, so spotting this large ship in any port is a sight to see.