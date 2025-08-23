What To Do If You're On A Sailboat With No Wind?

Not all sea vessels are built equal. Ships are different from boats and, as a result, have different strengths and weaknesses. Sailboats are no exception to this, with their ability to use the wind to traverse the ocean being both a strength and a weakness at times. But it's not all doom and gloom. Although the winds above you may die, the water below can continue to work in your favor. Whether they are oceanic, riverine, or tidal, currents are ever-present and can help get you moving. If used correctly, currents can act similarly to the way a constant breeze against your sails does.

The shape of modern hulls is designed to capitalize on this. If you play it right, a strong current — say, 15 knots — can feel a lot like 15 knots of wind. Allow the water to do what the wind cannot, trim the sails to reduce drag, and angle your keel with the flow. Although it's not as swift or elegant as true sailing, it's progress, and sometimes that's all you need.

Currents, of course, can also work against you. If they're running against your course, you may drift backward or sideways, which can be frustrating. That's why it's important to be clued up on the skills needed to do so. Every sailor needs to learn to be patient; part of this journey is knowing when to harness the currents and when to tap out.