Why Don't Most Modern Ships Have Sails Anymore? (And Which Ones Do)

Sailing ships might seem like a thing of the distant past, but the German-built sail freighter Pamir was in steady use until sinking in a hurricane in 1957. However, sailing ships faced a variety of problems in the waters due to their heavy reliance on forces of nature. They needed the wind to sail smoothly, but both insufficient and very strong winds could pose problems. Weak winds or doldrums would leave boats stranded for long periods, while harsh weather was a danger to vessels, crews, and cargo.

Moreover, maneuvering a sail ship was a notoriously difficult task, requiring a large and skilled crew. Changing course took time, making it hard to dodge immediate obstacles or looming storms. Additionally, sailing ships had to travel longer routes to take advantage of the available winds. Ships crossing the Atlantic would often travel long distances to harness strong trade winds, making the journey even longer and more unpredictable. Today, it takes around 10-20 days to cross the Atlantic on a cargo ship.

Steam engines completely revolutionized maritime travel after being introduced during the early 19th century. In 1819, The SS Savannah was the first steamship ship to cross the Atlantic, although she had sails for propulsion as well. Steam engines continued to improve throughout the 19th century, with refinements in fuel consumption and power delivery. Interestingly, the opening of the Suez Canal also played a part in popularizing steam engines, as the prevailing winds in the Gulf of Suez made navigating the canal under sail impractical.

