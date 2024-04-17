How The US Navy Used WWI Ghost Ships To Practice Bombing

When World War I ended in 1918, the United States entered a relatively long period of peacetime — this period lasted until 1939. However, the U.S. didn't enter full active combat operations in World War II until the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. From that point forward, the U.S. went on full-scale military operations and defense support, ensuring everyone who could support the war effort did so in whatever way possible.

Combat aviation improved throughout and after WWI, and in the decades of peacetime that followed, the U.S. trained heroes that would develop burgeoning aviation and radio technology. Since bombardiers required extensive training to ensure they could properly aim at and hit their targets, new methods arose to provide targeting support. This wasn't a significant concern for the U.S. Navy, which implemented training for emerging technologies as soon as the Great War ended.

Instead of bombing targets on the ground, which they did throughout the conflict, a lot of training went into hitting targets on the water. While the U.S. could have accomplished this with any number of dummy boats and rafts, that's not how things turned out. Instead, the Navy outfitted a number of WWI warships with various automation technologies for remote operation, allowing bombers to practice bombing live targets in the form of ghost ships.