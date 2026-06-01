Could This German Strategy To Slow Surging Gas Prices Work In The US?

Gas prices are higher than they've been in years, and unfortunately, they're unlikely to go down anytime soon. Drivers are taking a huge hit in their wallets, and governments around the world are scrambling to help alleviate the economic fallout. Last month, Germany followed Austria in passing regulations to prevent gas stations from increasing prices more than once a day, with fines up to $116,000 for companies that do so. That may not seem like much, but because fuel prices are in such flux, a little stability goes a long way. Germany made the move after reports that gas prices had been rising by more than 22 times per day. Plus, the asymmetric "rocket and feather effect" means that even when prices rise quickly, they tend to fall much more slowly, which is why Germany looked to limit increases.

It's not likely that the United States will employ a similar strategy, even though gas is currently around $4.30 per gallon on average (it was $3 earlier this year, before the war). While the federal government could likely implement a similar regulation under the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, it would require a bipartisan Congress to make the move. The oil industry has powerful lobbyists, and the current administration seeks to limit regulation rather than increase it.

Plus, states hold considerable power themselves, which complicates the implementation of drastic changes mandated by the federal government. States also have the authority to limit price gouging, though typically only in an official emergency, and any conflicts between states and Washington can greatly hinder actions by either side. This hasn't stopped states like California, where the average price hovers around $6 per gallon, from calling out oil companies profiting off these major hikes.