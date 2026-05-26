With Fuel Prices Rising, Expect Your Oil Changes To Get More Expensive Too

Fuel prices have been one of the hottest topics of 2026, and for good reason. Thanks to global fuel supply chain disruptions brought on by the Iran War, U.S. gas prices hit a four-year high in May 2026 and aren't likely to come down for some time. This situation isn't only impacting how much it costs to fill up your tank, though; oil changes may likely become more expensive too, as motor oil is another commodity that's expected to be in short supply due to the war.

As reported by outlets such as The Drive, the automotive industry is preparing for motor oil shortages in 2026, and it's down to two reasons. On the one hand, there's the Strait of Hormuz blockade, which has impacted the global distribution of oil and other commodities. On top of this, damage to refineries and other essential infrastructure near the waterway has also limited oil production since the start of the war.

With a serious shortage on the horizon, the automotive industry is responding as best it can. In addition to passing higher costs onto consumers, it's doing what it can to ensure folks willing to pay up can even get oil changes in the first place as supply begins to dwindle.