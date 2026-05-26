California Is Calling Out This Popular Gas Station Brand Over Inflated Fuel Prices

For context, rising fuel prices are a result of the U.S.'s ongoing war with Iran, which has disrupted traffic through the key shipping route of the Strait of Hormuz. Now, an area that normally sees about one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply is having significantly less move through. Thus, higher prices for what does get by. According to AAA, the state's average gasoline price reached $6.14 per gallon before the Memorial Day weekend. Gas prices in California continue to be the highest in the country.

Chevron tried to use California's high gas taxes as an excuse for its prices. The company has even gone as far as to display signs at stations across the state blaming Newsom for higher fuel costs. Chevron also blamed independently owned Chevron franchises that set their own retail prices.

But Newsom's office poked holes in both arguments, saying that franchise operators are locked into expensive agreements with Chevron and that the company is charging more than any other gas station company just because they can. So yes, California taxes do drive gas prices higher, but charging as much as $8 or more is being done just for pure profit. For now, calling it out and sending citizens a warning is all the Governor's office can do. State legislation to penalize oil companies for excessive profits doesn't go into place until 2030.