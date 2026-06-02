Can You Use A Car Jack To Lift A Lawn Mower?

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Not only is car jack not ideal for lifting a lawn mower, but it could put you harms way during routine maintenance tasks. Your typical scissor jack (the one that likely came with your vehicle) is really only useful for lifting your car a few inches into the air to enable a tire change. If you're attempting to work on the underside of your lawn mower, you'll reach the automotive scissor jacks maximum lifting height long before it would provide any meaningful access.

You might also run into a scenario where the auto jack at its lowest doesn't fit under the mower at ideal locations. If your lawn equipment is heavy enough to necessitate the aid of a lift, failing to have adequate ground clearance to even get started poses a challenge. Of course there are 6 types of automotive jacks that can be employed in different situations.

Even with a more robust floor jack, like the units sometimes employed by mechanics, there are other problems preventing this tool from being a good choice. A lawn mower and an automobile feature very different designs underneath. A vehicle for instance has dedicated points where it's recommended to use a jack. Conversely, your mower may lack a safe and stable location for lifting.