This YouTuber Made Computer RAM At Home, But Proved It's A Crushingly Complex Task

Can you make RAM at home? Technically, yes. One person, YouTuber Dr. Semiconductor, has done it, but it's unlikely the rest of us are about to get around the current out-of-control RAM prices by cooking up dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips in the kitchen. His project is impressive precisely because it shows how hard the job is. Even a tiny, experimental memory array requires chemistry, photolithography, high-temperature processing, and electrical testing gear.

In fact, even the first step in Dr. Semiconductor's RAM-making journey sounds near-impossible for most people. He turned his garden shed into a Class 100 clean room. This means that it has no more than 100 particles of 0.5 microns or larger per cubic foot. Even the "dirtiest" classified clean room, a Class 100,000, is still significantly cleaner than most homes, which have 500,000 to 1 million particles per cubic foot. Most people's garden sheds likely have even more.

The lab needed to be that clean because the useful features on a RAM chip are microscopic. A speck of dust that would be invisible on your desk would be disastrous in such an environment. Commercial semiconductor manufacturers spend billions on fabs because producing working chips depends on precisely controlling things like dust particles, temperature, humidity, and vibration.

Dr. Semiconductor's homemade version was not a full RAM stick, nor anything close to a commercial memory chip. He designed a 5-by-4 array: just 20 RAM cells, each made from a transistor-capacitor pair. That's tiny compared with modern memory devices, which can contain billions of cells, but it's an extraordinary achievement for a shed-based lab.