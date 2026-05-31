If You Grew Up In The 2000s, You Definitely Remember These Cars

As is the case with every decade, the first decade of the new millennium was filled with both tumult and excitement. In pop culture, for example, we saw the birth of the superhero movie boom, the creation of the iPod, and social networking sites like MySpace and Facebook starting to change the way we communicated on the Internet. The 2000s were loud, abrasive, somewhat obnoxious, and reveled in excess, and then it all came crashing down with the Great Recession in the decade's latter years.

That mindset was certainly present in the design of automobiles in the 2000s. This decade saw a plethora of gigantic, gas-guzzling SUVs hit the market, letting people — particularly in the U.S. — drive down the street in a vehicle that screams, "You're in my way." That being said, not every car was like that. The decade began with introduction of the Toyota Prius to the American market, starting the popularity of the hybrid vehicle. We also saw a number of car brands try to create retro-inspired designs for their vehicles, such as with the Toyota FJ Cruiser, to stand out from the crowd.

Here, we are going to look at five different vehicles that are quintessentially from the 2000s. These run the gamut of what the decade had to offer and, more importantly, what the following decades decided to pivot away from in their vehicle designs.