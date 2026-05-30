Why The A-10 Warthog Still Hasn't Been Replaced Yet

There's a reason the US Air Force can't quit the A-10 Thunderbolt II, and while you might think it's simply because the jet is beloved, the real answer is a little less obvious. It comes down to cost. A single Warthog costs the service "only" around $6,000 per flight hour to keep airborne. This is an aging jet, one the Air Force has actually been trying to retire for the better part of a decade. But it simply hasn't been able to. The main reason is that its proposed replacement, the F-35A Lightning II, doesn't come close in operating cost. It's nearly six times pricier to put in the air at around $35,000 per hour by the same accounting method.

It's one of the reasons why, in late April 2026, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink confirmed the service won't retire the Warthog until 2030. This is essentially a reversal of the original plan to wrap up A-10 operations by 2026. So now, until 2030, three squadrons will keep flying. Likely also influencing the decision was how useful the Warthog proved during Operation Epic Fury, the US campaign against Iran. The A-10s did everything from going after Iranian fast-attack boats in the Strait of Hormuz to flying close air support over Iraq and Syria. And on April 3, they even pushed into Iranian airspace to help rescue the downed crew of an F-15E Strike Eagle. Of course, all of this played a major role in the decision, especially since it came mere weeks into these operations. But there's even more math at play.