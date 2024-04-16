F-35 Lightning II Vs A-10 Warthog: Which Is The Better Close-Air Support Aircraft?

Ever since the Joint Strike Fighter program took flight in 2001, the U.S. Air Force hasn't been quiet about what it wants out of the expensive fifth-generation aircraft: to have the F-35 Lightning II serve as a true multirole platform, eventually replacing the F-16 Fighting Falcon in most air-to-air combat roles, as well as succeeding the A-10 Thunderbolt II – affectionately dubbed the "Warthog" — in air-to-ground operations.

The logic behind the decision was sound: swapping out two aircraft for one means a huge reduction in cost and a shorter logistic tail. The Air Force had considered mothballing the Warthogs as far back as 1991, but the plan never materialized out of the sheer amount of flak from policymakers in the halls of Congress every time it was brought up. In service since the 1970s, the Warthog has stuck by troops through the Gulf Wars and most conflicts in the Middle East, with the iconic growl of its GAU-8 Avenger cannon as it tore in to provide Close-Air Support (CAS) a legend among troops.

So, the Warthog is still flying for now, but the Air Force hasn't given up its plan to retire the plane. To bolster its case, the service has been pitching the two platforms against one another in exercises for years. We took a brief look at the process through a heavily redacted test report obtained by the Project on Government Oversight (POGO) in 2023. It poses only one question: Which is the superior CAS aircraft?