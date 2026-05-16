The US Air Force Won't Retire This Beloved Jet Until 2030 Now

The A-10 Thunderbolt II, best known by its nickname as the Warthog or "Brrrt" for its signature sound, has been on the Defense Department chopping block for years. The attack aircraft was first introduced in 1976, and while the United States Air Force continues to fly planes introduced even earlier than that, the A-10 is somewhat unique in that, minus some modernization upgrades, the plane that flies today is pretty much the same aircraft it was when it first took to the skies.

In April 2026, the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force announced that the A-10's retirement would receive yet another extension and that the plane would keep flying until the 2030s. Plans are already in motion to replace it with a combination of aircraft, including primarily the F-35 Lightning II, along with the F-15EX Eagle II and future wingmen drones in the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program.

The announcement from the USAF Secretary keeps the A-10 flying, but, given the highly specific nature of its use in the battle space, some experts in the industry don't see its future replacements as viable options. That's because the A-10 was designed for low-altitude, slow(ish) flight and best used for taking on armored vehicles and similarly hardened targets on the ground. Still, the Air Force has wanted to replace it for years. As of this writing, it seems like it won't have the opportunity to do so for another four or more years, though.