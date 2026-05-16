The US Air Force Won't Retire This Beloved Jet Until 2030 Now
The A-10 Thunderbolt II, best known by its nickname as the Warthog or "Brrrt" for its signature sound, has been on the Defense Department chopping block for years. The attack aircraft was first introduced in 1976, and while the United States Air Force continues to fly planes introduced even earlier than that, the A-10 is somewhat unique in that, minus some modernization upgrades, the plane that flies today is pretty much the same aircraft it was when it first took to the skies.
In April 2026, the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force announced that the A-10's retirement would receive yet another extension and that the plane would keep flying until the 2030s. Plans are already in motion to replace it with a combination of aircraft, including primarily the F-35 Lightning II, along with the F-15EX Eagle II and future wingmen drones in the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program.
The announcement from the USAF Secretary keeps the A-10 flying, but, given the highly specific nature of its use in the battle space, some experts in the industry don't see its future replacements as viable options. That's because the A-10 was designed for low-altitude, slow(ish) flight and best used for taking on armored vehicles and similarly hardened targets on the ground. Still, the Air Force has wanted to replace it for years. As of this writing, it seems like it won't have the opportunity to do so for another four or more years, though.
The A-10 has filled a specific role for decades
What's interesting about the A-10 is its design. This plane was built around its primary weapon system, the GAU-8/A Avenger. The 30mm seven-barrel auto-cannon is mounted in the nose of the aircraft, but it extends well below the cockpit, making up a large portion of the forward fuselage's internal space. In many ways, this makes the A-10 a flying arsenal capable of deploying what many in the gaming community might call "bullet hell" on unsuspecting enemy combatants.
Of course, the A-10 isn't just a flying gun, as the Warthog boasts many incredible capabilities. It's also highly ruggedized due to how it operates. Because it flies low and slow, the A-10 is susceptible to enemy fire that could potentially pierce the fuselage and strike the pilot. To combat this, the A-10 has what is known as the "Titanium Bathtub," or an armored cockpit shield that protects the aviator from small arms fire and much larger ammunition — up to and including 23 mm armor-piercing rounds.
A-10s proved their worth during Operation Desert Storm when two pilots destroyed 23 enemy tanks in a single day. Throughout its time in service, A-10s have destroyed over 900 tanks, 2,000 additional military vehicles, and 1,200 artillery pieces. Those stats alone suggest that the A-10 doesn't need replacing, but it does seem like the Air Force has another path forward focused on modernization efforts and more complex aircraft capable of working with and alongside autonomous and semi-autonomous drones. For now, at least, the A-10 remains protected and will continue operating until 2030.