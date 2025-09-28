What Aircraft Could Replace The A-10 Warthog?
The A-10 Thunderbolt II, known around the world as the "Warthog," was first introduced in 1976. After nearly half a century in service, the U.S. Air Force is planning to retire the legendary attack plane in fiscal year 2026. That means something will need to replace it.
To find an aircraft that is a suitable replacement, it's important to understand the A-10's design and what it is used for. With a seven-barrel GAU-8 Avenger 30mm Gatling gun located beneath its nosecone, the A-10 was responsible for destroying over 900 tanks and 1,200 pieces of artillery and other ground equipment during Operation Desert Storm. Because the A-10 is so deadly and effective, it's likely that a single aircraft won't replace it, but rather a combination of several different ones. This is because the nature of modern warfare is changing, there is a reduced need for single-use aircraft, and modern fighters now have far more advanced capabilities than they did when the A-10 went online. Instead of one type of aircraft replacing the fleet, therefore, it could be that a mix of F-15EX Eagle II and F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, as well as a plethora of armed drones, could fill its place.
What A-10 Warthog duties will new aircraft need to replace?
The A-10 Warthog was designed for close air support (CAS) missions, and it has proven quite capable in this role. This is due to its ability to idle for long periods of time with a wide combat radius. It's also packed with weapon systems, including the aforementioned cannon, along with a variety of missiles, rockets, and bombs. In addition to proving their worth in Operations Desert Storm, these aircraft also played a key role in Operation Noble Anvil in 1999.
During the Gulf War, A-10s had a mission capable rate of 95.7% across 8,100 sorties. The incredible capabilities of the A-10 make it an excellent attack aircraft, and it's built to take some damage. Because it flies low to engage its targets, A-10s are susceptible to ground fire, putting their pilots at risk. While it's not common to armor aircraft, the A-10 is a rare exception. The cockpit consists of a "bathtub," made of titanium and weighing more than half a ton.
This beast of a machine was designed to get into the fight, deliver as much pain as possible, and return to base safely so it could rearm and do it all over again. Throughout its service, the A-10 has more than justified its existence as a primary CAS aircraft. Yet changes in how wars are fought and the Air Force's desire to modernize its inventory justify its retirement. Now, it's time for others to fill its niche.
Possible replacement aircraft that could fill the A-10's role
The A-10 Warthog was designed during the Cold War with large-scale ground wars in mind. Since then, war has undergone significant changes, reducing the need for such campaigns. These days, aircraft are not really designed for one singular purpose, and newer jets like the F-35 Lightning II are classified as multirole combat aircraft. This is because they're more than capable of providing CAS while also engaging air-based threats.
The F-35, therefore, could help fill the void left by the A-10 Warthog, especially because it is stealth-capable and can fly at incredible speeds. When compared to the A-10's top speed of Mach 0.56 (420 mph), for example, an F-35's ability to reach speeds of Mach 1.6 (1,200 mph) offers a level of survivability the A-10 cannot meet. Similarly, the F-15EX Eagle II, a 4.5-generation fighter, is also capable of fulfilling a CAS role via its loadout of 24 air-to-ground munitions. Another aircraft that provides deadly CAS is the so-called "Angel of Death," or the AC-130 gunship.
Looking beyond crewed aircraft, a bevy of uncrewed combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) has already been performing CAS roles since the start of the 21st century. These include the MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper, although these are also being retired. Ultimately, there isn't a single aircraft that can fill the A-10's niche. There are many CAS capable aircraft, however, that can and already do ensure the legacy of the A-10's lethality continues in the battlespace.