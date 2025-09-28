What Aircraft Could Replace The A-10 Warthog?

The A-10 Warthog was designed for close air support (CAS) missions, and it has proven quite capable in this role. This is due to its ability to idle for long periods of time with a wide combat radius. It's also packed with weapon systems, including the aforementioned cannon, along with a variety of missiles, rockets, and bombs. In addition to proving their worth in Operations Desert Storm, these aircraft also played a key role in Operation Noble Anvil in 1999.

During the Gulf War, A-10s had a mission capable rate of 95.7% across 8,100 sorties. The incredible capabilities of the A-10 make it an excellent attack aircraft, and it's built to take some damage. Because it flies low to engage its targets, A-10s are susceptible to ground fire, putting their pilots at risk. While it's not common to armor aircraft, the A-10 is a rare exception. The cockpit consists of a "bathtub," made of titanium and weighing more than half a ton.

This beast of a machine was designed to get into the fight, deliver as much pain as possible, and return to base safely so it could rearm and do it all over again. Throughout its service, the A-10 has more than justified its existence as a primary CAS aircraft. Yet changes in how wars are fought and the Air Force's desire to modernize its inventory justify its retirement. Now, it's time for others to fill its niche.