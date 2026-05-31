When Should You Fully Power Off Your Nintendo Switch 2 Vs Using Sleep Mode?

The Nintendo Switch 2 has proven itself a worthy successor to the original, but in its short time with us so far, it hasn't been without its ups and downs. The Nintendo Switch 2 is arguably the value choice compared to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, even after the inevitable price hikes. That being said, a lack of compelling exclusives and a less-than-great battery life aren't doing it any favors, which may in part explain the Nintendo Switch 2 production cuts for 2026 following weaker-than-expected consumer demand for the back half of 2025.

If you've found yourself the lucky owner of a Nintendo Switch 2, you're understandably more concerned with other topics, though: what games to play, which accessories to buy, and maybe even how to get the most out of the device itself. On that last point, a topic that comes up often is when you should power off your Nintendo Switch 2 versus leaving it in sleep mode. Nintendo doesn't publish any official guidelines on the topic, other than defining the difference between the two. However, there might be some cases in which choosing one mode is better than the other.