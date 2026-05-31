When Should You Fully Power Off Your Nintendo Switch 2 Vs Using Sleep Mode?
The Nintendo Switch 2 has proven itself a worthy successor to the original, but in its short time with us so far, it hasn't been without its ups and downs. The Nintendo Switch 2 is arguably the value choice compared to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, even after the inevitable price hikes. That being said, a lack of compelling exclusives and a less-than-great battery life aren't doing it any favors, which may in part explain the Nintendo Switch 2 production cuts for 2026 following weaker-than-expected consumer demand for the back half of 2025.
If you've found yourself the lucky owner of a Nintendo Switch 2, you're understandably more concerned with other topics, though: what games to play, which accessories to buy, and maybe even how to get the most out of the device itself. On that last point, a topic that comes up often is when you should power off your Nintendo Switch 2 versus leaving it in sleep mode. Nintendo doesn't publish any official guidelines on the topic, other than defining the difference between the two. However, there might be some cases in which choosing one mode is better than the other.
Power off vs sleep mode
Nintendo has been using some version of sleep mode since it introduced certain models of the DS. Essentially, it allows the console to pause the game and preserve power. The Nintendo Switch 2 will go into sleep mode automatically after a certain amount of inactivity, or it can be put into sleep mode by pressing the power button.
While in sleep mode, the Switch 2 will suspend any running software. It can remain connected to the internet and will continue to use a small amount of battery, unless it's docked. Background tasks such as downloads and system updates may also continue in sleep mode if you're using a wired connection. However, this will require more power, and some users have said it leads the device to run hot.
Fully powering down a Nintendo Switch 2, on the other hand, requires pressing and holding the power button for at least three seconds to bring up the power options menu. From there, you can choose to power the console down or restart it. You can also hold the power button for 12 seconds to force the console to turn off completely. Any unsaved data or game progress is lost upon powering the system off, marking the key difference between a full shutdown and sleep mode.
When to power down or restart
Modern consoles like the Nintendo Switch 2 are designed to be in sleep mode for prolonged periods of time. However, that isn't to say they should never be turned off. If you're traveling or don't intend to use it for several days, turning it off is a good idea. Just be mindful of leaving the Switch 2 powered off with a low battery, as that's a common lithium battery mistake you want to avoid.
You should also restart the Switch 2 anytime it feels slow or you notice games hanging up. It might also be a good idea if you notice network issues after the console wakes. Games and other software can become problematic if they've been suspended in sleep mode too long, so a periodic restart after many days in sleep mode is a good idea. System updates will occasionally require a restart as well. It's generally wise to make restarting your devices on a regular basis a habit to keep them performing well.