What OEM Tires Does The Toyota Camry Typically Come With?

If you look at the EPA fuel economy ratings for the 2026 Toyota Camry lineup, you'll notice that there are substantial differences in the MPG numbers across the various trims, despite the cars all being powered by the same 2.5-liter hybrid engine. Part of this is due to the availability of all-wheel drive, which slightly decreases fuel efficiency compared to the front-drive models. The trim level itself also plays a big factor, with the Camry's higher-priced SE, XLE, and XSE trims all having lower MPG ratings than the base LE model.

The Camry LE comes with 16-inch alloy wheels and 205-65-R16 tires – usually the Firestone FT140. That is a pretty modest diameter for a contemporary midsize sedan. While the wheels and tires on the Camry LE may look small compared to other cars, however, the size isn't just about cutting costs. Larger tires typically mean worse fuel economy, and the front-drive LE model with smaller tires does indeed get the highest fuel economy ratings of any Camry with a rating of 52 MPG in the city and 49 MPG on the highway.

The higher trims of the Camry come with larger and heavier 18- or 19-inch wheels. These are usually wrapped in lower-profile Bridgestone Turanza EL440 tires, lowering fuel economy ratings by as much as 5 MPG. With the same FWD powertrain, the higher trim Camry models are rated at 47 MPG in the city and 45 MPG on the highway – which is noticeably lower than the LE model.