What's The Difference Between Michelin And BFGoodrich Tires?

Before comparing these two tire brands, it is important to understand that BFGoodrich is owned by Michelin. However, that doesn't mean the two tire brands are exactly the same. While both brands will give you the durability and performance you expect from such a popular tire manufacturer, these two companies are geared toward two distinct types of drivers. Specifically, Michelin focuses more on providing innovative treads for the everyday driver while BFGoodrich has more of a reputation for off-road traction and enthusiast-focused performance.

As the world's best-selling tire brand, Michelin makes for a solid choice for highway commuters and family transporters. BFGoodrich, on the other hand, leans more heavily into performance culture and rugged driving. The brand says it's "for enthusiasts, by enthusiasts," and that shows in its emphasis on motorsports and off-road capabilities. In that vein, the company markets its tires toward drivers who need durability and control on uneven terrain or heavy-duty work environments.