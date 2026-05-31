What's The Difference Between Michelin And BFGoodrich Tires?
Before comparing these two tire brands, it is important to understand that BFGoodrich is owned by Michelin. However, that doesn't mean the two tire brands are exactly the same. While both brands will give you the durability and performance you expect from such a popular tire manufacturer, these two companies are geared toward two distinct types of drivers. Specifically, Michelin focuses more on providing innovative treads for the everyday driver while BFGoodrich has more of a reputation for off-road traction and enthusiast-focused performance.
As the world's best-selling tire brand, Michelin makes for a solid choice for highway commuters and family transporters. BFGoodrich, on the other hand, leans more heavily into performance culture and rugged driving. The brand says it's "for enthusiasts, by enthusiasts," and that shows in its emphasis on motorsports and off-road capabilities. In that vein, the company markets its tires toward drivers who need durability and control on uneven terrain or heavy-duty work environments.
Michelin and BFGoodrich also differ in pricing and warranties
There are too many products in both of these brands' catalogues to do a direct price comparison for all of them. That said, Michelin tires generally cost more per set than BFGoodrich tires of the same variety. Pricing will obviously vary depending on tire type, not to mention sales and other promos. Nevertheless, BFGoodrich is generally considered a budget-friendly alternative to Michelin.
Michelin tires also tend toward better warranties. The Michelin Promise Plan, for example, gives you a 60-day satisfaction guarantee on tires as well as a lengthy tread life warranty of up to 80,000 miles for certain tires. You aren't going to find all that with BFGoodrich products. The longest tread life warranty we could find for the brand was 75,000 miles. Though these particular tires do come with a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, BFGoodrich's mileage limits fall just short of the Michelin Promise Plan.