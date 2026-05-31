What Does The 'N' Icon That Shows Up At The Top Of Your Android Phone Mean?

Learning to master your smartphone involves memorizing a range of icons, which can be confusing to the uninitiated. Because they are short on space, mobile operating systems rely heavily on visual shorthand to communicate statuses and functionality to users. For tech enthusiasts whose idea of a good time is reading a manual, these are extremely helpful, but if you're not a tech-inclined sort of person, all the icons and symbols on your Android phone screen may not feel very helpful.

One common, and potentially confusing, Android symbol is the strange, N-shaped one that can appear at the top of your phone's display in the status bar or quick settings panel. It's a square with two lines cutting through it, forming a heavily stylized letter "N." On most devices, it appears on the right-hand side of the status bar at the top, alongside Wi-Fi and cellular service indicators.

That "N" symbol actually represents a wireless technology called near-field communication, or NFC. It can be very useful, but if you don't use NFC or don't like seeing the icon on your phone screen, you can turn it off in just a couple of steps. Here's what you need to know about the feature.