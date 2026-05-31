What OEM Tires Does The Toyota Tacoma Typically Come With?

Shopping for a new Toyota Tacoma means selecting the trim package with the right features that suit you. For instance, the SR5 is built for everyday driving, while the TRD Pro Trim might be worth it if you like going off-road. It's also important to know what equipment you're getting, not least the tires. But when it comes to the OEM tires fitted to the Tacoma, the answer varies depending on several factors.

The Tacoma's factory tires are dictated by trim level, model year, and wheel size. For example, select models of the 2016 Tacoma came with the all-season Firestone Destination LE2 tires. The 2022 Tacoma 2WD with 16-inch wheels would have shipped with the Destination LE 2 or Kumho Crugen HT51. In contrast, the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro had the Goodyear Wrangler Territory A/T, while the 2024 TRD Pro and Trailhunter models were equipped with the Goodyear Territory R/Ts. The 2025 Trailhunter had the Goodyear Territory R/T, while the 2026 Tacoma TRD Off-Road i-Force Max comes with 33-inch Falken WildPeak tires. Toyota has also worked with other tire manufacturers over the years, including Dunlop, Hankook, Michelin, and Toyo.

As you can see, Toyota doesn't have a standard OEM tire for the Tacoma; instead, it selects tires based on production specs and intended use. Thus, two Tacomas from the same generation can have two completely different tires. This is the case before trim or even wheel differences come into play.