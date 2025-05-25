Is The Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Trim Worth It? Here's What Owners Have To Say

The Toyota Tacoma — or Taco, as it is known to devotees — has been around in various guises and trims since 1995, with the intervening three decades adding significant muscle and heft to the popular, mid-sized pickup. Since 2024, the Tacoma TRD Pro comes straight off the assembly line with robust off-road specs, an aggressive stance, desert-racing suspension, and rugged styling: it is Toyota's apex predator in the off-road vehicle food chain.

Unlike the SR, TRD Off Road, and TRD Sport trims, which offer a choice of manual or automatic transmissions, the Pro comes with the eight-speed iForce Max automatic only. Toyota's patented IsoDynamic seats, with their air-over-oil shock absorber design, are another non-negotiable inclusion. Such trim options — or lack of them — are squarely aimed at comfortable, high-speed cruising on rugged trails. A high-torque hybrid drivetrain puts further space between the TDR Pro and its stablemates.

Along with its own innovations, Toyota looked to leaders in aftermarket off-road accessories to fit out its top-tier beast, with an ARB steel rear bumper, 2.5-inch FOX QS3 desert racing shocks, Rigid Industries LED fog lamps, 20-inch LED lightbar, high-clearance front end, TRD performance air intake, heavy-duty bash plates, underbody protection, and a cat-back dual-tipped exhaust — all before we start looking at the 18-inch matte black alloy wheels and electronically locking rear differential. But with a list price $17,000 above the TRD Off-Road, is all that Taco TRD Pro garnish worth the extra cost?

