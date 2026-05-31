How The James Webb Space Telescope Works Using Less Power Than Your Microwave

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is the most advanced space telescope ever constructed and one of the coolest pieces of tech we've ever sent to space. And even though its technology may be difficult to grasp, the power it uses is very relatable. In fact, it can operate on about one kilowatt of power — than a microwave. This is possible due to how the telescope's onboard systems use power.

The JWST is designed to avoid doing "active" work whenever it can, especially when it comes to the cooling system. The Webb uses a giant sunshield to block heat from the Sun, Earth, and the Moon, in a process that's known as "passive" cooling. So as the sunshield does its job, it doesn't need nearly as much power as a traditional cooling system would require. In fact, the deployment process itself required far more activity than the telescope's normal day-to-day operations. Once it's open, the sunshield functions in a steady, low-power state.

The JWST's communications systems, propulsion controls, science instruments, thermal management, and onboard computers also don't need much energy. This allows them all to run simultaneously, as the telescope itself collects data during operation.