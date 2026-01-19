'Runaway' Supermassive Black Hole Has The Mass Of 20 Million Suns

Scientists have discovered the first-ever confirmed "runaway" supermassive black hole (SMBH). The black hole is estimated to have the mass of 20 million suns and is moving away from its original galaxy at a staggering 2.2 million mph, with a predictably huge wake behind it. The discovery was announced by Yale University's Pieter van Dokkum and a team of scientists in a paper titled "JWST Confirmation of a Runaway Supermassive Black Hole via its Supersonic Bow Shock," uploaded to arXiv (an open-access repository for preprint academic articles) in December 2025.

Van Dokkum and fellow scientists first spotted the potential runaway black hole in 2023 when analyzing a Hubble Space Telescope image. The clue? A thin line connected to the center of a galaxy in the image. Speaking to Live Science in 2023, Van Dokkum said that analyzing the line led the team to interpret that it was "seeing a very massive black hole that was ejected from the galaxy, leaving a trail of gas and newly formed stars in its wake." The team's findings were published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters that same year.

However, further study was necessary to confirm that it was indeed a runaway SMBH. For this, the team turned to the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), which has given us some of the most striking images of our universe to date. The JWST's powerful imaging hardware showed a bow shock present at the front of the SMBH, confirming that the black hole was indeed escaping its galaxy at a rapid pace.