5 Questions About Black Holes That No One Has Been Able To Answer

Black holes remain one of the universe's most fascinating — and least understood — phenomena. These celestial objects have so much mass that not even light can escape their gravity, hence the name. But beyond that, the laws of general relativity, which are the basis for modern physics, break down when trying to understand black holes. That's because once gravity and mass become infinite, the equations we use to understand them no longer function.

As scientists advance their understanding of quantum physics, it's becoming possible to learn more about how black holes could work. Also, the technology we use to directly observe physical space is advancing and giving scientists more information to work with, like the first-ever recorded gravitational waves in 2016.

While these advancements help create and refine new theories about the nature of black holes, they haven't gone far enough for most of these theories to be proven. There is still a lot we don't know about black holes, especially when it comes to the singularities that lie beyond their event horizons. Even some seemingly simple questions about black holes are still unanswerable.