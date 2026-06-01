Utility Crews Might Not Need Permission To Dig In Your Yard – Here's Why

When you purchase a home, it's important to be familiar with the idea of a "public utility easement". It is a legal right granted to utility companies that allows them to roll up to your property and begin digging — without ever asking for your permission.

Utility easements are part and parcel of whatever municipality/city/state you live in, and they've been around for a long time. They give someone who's not the property owner access to use your property without your consent.

This is allowed so they can maintain essential services — gas and power lines, water mains, and the like — which may be buried throughout the neighborhood. That's what those little flags and paint are for. Easements come in all shapes and sizes (express, implied, by necessity, prescriptive, in gross, positive, negative, right of way) and have subtly different yet very specific meanings. Whatever the case, they can continue into perpetuity, even if you sell the land to someone else.