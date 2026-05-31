5 Home Depot Husky Tools Under $25 Users Say Are Worth Buying
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If you've spent any time shopping in the budget sector of the tool market in the past several years, Husky is a brand name you are no doubt well-acquainted with. That is particularly true if you've shopped for such tools at The Home Depot, as Husky is one of the big box retailer's exclusive in-house brands.
For those familiar with the Husky name, you'll know it is generally well-respected in the budget tool arena. But just like any other of the major tool manufacturers, not every product that bears the brand's distinctive logo is created equal. Thankfully, it would seem that price point is not the deciding factor between highly-rated Husky tools and those that have been taken to task by real world users for being substandard.
In fact, there are quite a few well-regarded products currently available in the Husky Tools lineup that can be purchased for some might consider sub-budget prices. In fact, there may actually be a few too many of those tools for even the most frugal of tool shoppers to want to sort through to find a deal. So we took it upon ourselves to highlight a few can't-miss deals on Husky-branded tools that have not only been praised by users, but can be purchased for under $25.
Compact Folding Lock Back Utility Knife - $6.97
Anyone who's spent time on a worksite or tinkering away on DIY projects might be quick to tell you that a good cutting tool is utterly essential. Cutters, of course, come in various styles, shapes, sizes and price points. If, however, you are looking for a simple, easy-to-use utility knife that can handle its own on the job and fit snugly in your hip pocket, Husky's Compact Lock Back Utility Knife may fit the bill.
First and foremost, the cutting tool is about as budget-friendly as you'll find on the consumer scene, with Home Depot selling the blades for a beyond reasonable $6.97. Wallet-friendly price point aside, it would seem that the brand's Compact Utility Knife is also well built, with Husky fashioning the handle out of durable yet lightweight aluminum. The cutter also boasts a handy quick change setup, accepts any standard size utility blade, and features a locking blade design that ensures you can cut safely and accurately.
According to the more than 600 users who have rated the utility knife, the tool is very much worth the modest sticker price, bestowing upon it a score of 4.7 stars out of 5. Many of those reviews claim the knife is durable and excels at cutting boxes and other worksite materials. They also note that it is light and easy to use, though some did claim the blade locking mechanism could be tricky, and that the small handle could make it difficult to hold.
6.2-inch Hand Weeder - $9.98
Husky has a long history of manufacturing non-powered tools for use in the lawn and garden. And yes, the brand does indeed offer a few bargain-priced hand tools that should come in handy for anyone who fancies themselves a member of the green-thumbed masses of the world.
Anyone who does count themselves in that garden-loving lot knows that weeds are a constant nuisance that not only bring down the street appeal of your green spaces, but can run ramshackle over the plants, shrubs, and grass that live there if left unattended. Therefore, the removal of those weeds is a task that needs to be tackled quickly and decisively. There are many different ways to go about that business, but Husky's 6.2-inch Hand Weeder is a tool designed to make that task just a little bit easier.
It's also a tool that'll cost you just $9.98 to add it to your current kit of gardening gear, and with a user rating of 4.7 stars, it's one you can test out without much of a financial investment. Per the user reviews, the tool's steel shaft and ergonomically molded, non-slip, double injected TPR handle help make the weeder sturdy, easy to use, and comfortable to hold for extended periods of time. They also say that the 6.2-inch shaft allows folks to use it on any number of weeds, even as some claim frustration that it doesn't dig deep enough to sufficiently remove larger ones. Others also wish the prongs were deeper to allow for better grip on the weed's roots.
16-Piece Ratcheting Pivot Head Screwdriver - $14.88
Screwdrivers are one of those items that are essential to any home tool kit. There are, of course, various shapes and sizes of screwdrivers that are designed for different heads and different jobs. While full screwdriver sets can solve that issue, they can take up considerable space in your kit, making a single handle with multiple bits an ideal option for many.
Husky Tools does indeed make such a product. Its Ratcheting Pivot Head Screwdriver comes with eight interchangeable driver bits, each of which is equipped with a different driver tip on each end. As its name implies, the tool also features a ratcheting head that allows for easier driving functionality. That head also pivots to five separate positions, allowing the user better access to tight locations when the need arises. It'll cost you just $14.88 from Home Depot.
Along with that enticing sticker price, the screwdriver's pivoting head is a common point of praise from Home Depot shoppers, who have rated the device at 4.5 stars. Others praise the tool for its versatility and the ease of which the bit heads can be swapped in and out of the tip. Some users did, however, ding the tool for a couple of perceived design flaws. The ratcheting feature being fit into the tip of the driver is one, as it means you need to use two hands to utilize the function. Other users claim the bit storage being built into the handle can make them difficult to access.
20 oz. Steel Rip Hammer and 15 in. Wrecking Bar - $16.88
Like a good screwdriver, a hammer is one of those tools that no worksite pro or DIYer should be without. If you're a fan of the Husky brand, you likely already know that its hammers are regarded among of the better "bang for your buck" options you'll find in the budget tool sector. Such it is that it almost feels like stealing when Husky packages one of its hammers with another tool, as it has with this Steel Rip Hammer and Wrecking Bar combo set.
The Home Depot is selling that set for just $16.88, and according to users, that may be hard to beat for those looking to get the most value for their money. The set currently holds a user rating of 4.8 stars, based on the strength of more than 220 reviews. Though some users did claim durability concerns for both tools, cost is noted as a plus in several reviews, particularly in light of the set being backed by a lifetime warranty from Husky. Design is also a common point of praise, with several users noting the hammer is unexpectedly lightweight and easy to use, and that the pry bar is an ideal option for removing stuck nails.
Both hammer and pry bar are made from forged steel, with the former tool fit with a curved non-slip grip. The 20 oz. hammer's design also includes a cut out in the head to make it easy to quickly remove nails. And did we mention both tools are backed by a lifetime warranty?
LED Tripod Work Light - $24.98
Folks who indulge in any sort of home garage or workshop setup can no doubt confirm that a good work light can be a legitimate game-changer. Those spaces are, after all, often lacking in overall illumination, so any additional lighting can make it easier to see the work at hand. If that additional light can deliver a dash of versatility, all the better. Enter Husky's LED Tripod Work Light, which can provide not only 800 lumens of illumination to users, but also features a detachable head so you can move it around your space to light almost any dark area in need.
While the light tops out at 800 lumens, its variable settings also allow users to also select either 400 or 200 lumens to suit their immediate needs. Using the lower settings can also increase the device's battery life, with Husky claiming it'll run for up to 18 hours on the 200 lumens setting. That light is fully rechargeable via an included USB-C cable, though at least one user claimed their light would not charge on the USB-C port. The light also comes with a telescopic tripod, though some did claim it's not as sturdy as they'd hoped.
The light itself also boasts a magnetic base for mounting and can rotate 360 degrees horizontally and 180 degrees vertically on the tripod. It's also both IPX5 water resistant and IK07 impact resistant. Happy customers point to all of those features as positives, with several claiming it exceeded their expectations at its $24.88 price point, putting it just below our $25 limit.
How we got here
In assembling this list, several different factors were taken into consideration. The Husky branded tools that made the cut did so, in large part, because they met the specific criteria for price point. On top of that, we factored in things like general usefulness to everyday consumers, and how well each item was rated by that very faction. In the end, only tools that owned a user rating of at least 4.5 stars with a minimum of 100 reviews were selected. The details of those reviews were used to provide further context regarding each product's advantages and disadvantages.