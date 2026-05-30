Want To Keep Oil Or Other Fluids From Staining Your Driveway? This May Be A Solution

Keeping a clean driveway is about more than just pulling weeds or blowing leaves away during the fall. It's also about preventing staining from motor oil and other engine fluids, which is a common problem with concrete driveways. Of course the best prevention is to not do any sort of DIY vehicle maintenance, including oil changes, in your driveway. If you have to use that space because you don't have a garage, you should put cardboard down to catch any drips before working.

To prevent stains that occur outside of maintenance, you can use a concrete sealer. One option is to use a driveway sealerthat can actually penetrate the concrete itself. These products are designed to decrease the absorption of not only oil, but grease, water, and other fluids as well. You want to avoid a sealer that just sits atop the concrete and leaves behind a slick film after it's applied; choosing one that uses a formula designed to repel oil and transmission fluid specifically makes spills easier to clean after the fact.

The reason that concrete can stain so easily has to do with its structure. While it may look solid concrete, actually has tiny spaces and channels throughout. These imperfections form as the concrete cures, making it extremely porous. The small openings inside allow liquids like oil, water, and other fluids to soak into the surface instead of just staying on top. This is why stains can set in so quickly and become difficult to remove.