What Is The Downside Of Using Concrete Sealer On Your Driveway?

Concrete driveways are strong, have impressive load-bearing capabilities, and can last for over 30 years if properly maintained. Despite these perks, however, they can still develop cracks due to poor installation, an unstable foundation, and temperature fluctuation. A cracked driveway doesn't just ruin your home's aesthetics; it can impact your property's resale value. Cracks can also pose safety hazards and allow weeds to get a foothold, which can cause more issues if left unchecked.

Luckily, there are solutions to this issue. Unless your concrete driveway is severely deteriorated, one of the easiest ways to say goodbye to cracked concrete is to apply a sealant. This affordable product can help restore your driveway's curb appeal and preserve its appearance. Concrete sealants shield your driveway from many potential hazards, including water damage, stubborn oil stains, harsh weather, and UV radiation.

While using sealants to fill cracks in your driveway may seem like a great idea, you should know they are not perfect. They have some cons that are crucial to understand before you decide whether (or not) they are the right solution for your driveway. One of the biggest drawbacks is that exposure to UV rays, heavy traffic, and weather can cause the sealant's sheen to fade or turn yellow. This will result in an unsightly appearance, meaning you'll have to do frequent touch-ups.