When you think of the muscle car, you probably aren't thinking about the 1970s. After all, the 1970s represented an era when the V8 muscle car was on life support. With the oil crisis and the introduction of CAFE standards, muscle cars, V8s, big power, and cheap fuel all became difficult to come by. At one point, it even seemed like the muscle car had had its day, and that the 1970s were writing the last chapters in the muscle car book.

Thankfully, that did not come to fruition. The V8 evolved. It got catalytic converters, new HEI ignition systems, and engineers who took more care designing cars to use less fuel. The V8 truck also helped keep the V8 alive, since trucks weren't subject to the same strict regulatory standards as smaller passenger cars. However, even in the 1970s — a time when being a muscle car was more difficult than ever — many cars stood out.

Everyone knows about the Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454, one of the highest horsepower 1970s muscle cars. Everyone also knows the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Most enthusiasts will also recognize the AMC Javelin. But the depth of underappreciated 1970s muscle cars goes a lot further than that. Here are five '70s muscle cars that never got the attention they deserved.