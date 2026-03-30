This Forgotten Plymouth Muscle Car Was The Smallest Powerhouse Of The '70s

When you think of the 1970s, you think of muscle cars. And when you think muscle cars, you probably envision the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454, the 1971 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda — imposing Detroit monsters with oversized engines. However, Plymouth had another high-performance beast around that same time that nobody seems to talk about: the Plymouth Duster.

The Duster was a sporty, compact two-door muscle car built on the Valiant platform meant to compete with the AMC Hornet and Ford Maverick. It ran from 1970 to 1976 and was available with several engines offering varying levels of performance.

A favorite was the Duster 340, which featured a high-revving 340-CI small-block V8 that produced an alleged 275 hp (and maybe more), making it one of the most powerful Plymouth muscle cars ever. This allowed the 3,110-pound car to reach 60 mph in under 6.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 128 mph. The Duster 340, then, was an affordable option for the quarter mile (which it could do in 14.72 seconds) or possibly some illegal street racing, catching larger muscle cars off guard.