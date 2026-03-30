This Forgotten Plymouth Muscle Car Was The Smallest Powerhouse Of The '70s
When you think of the 1970s, you think of muscle cars. And when you think muscle cars, you probably envision the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454, the 1971 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda — imposing Detroit monsters with oversized engines. However, Plymouth had another high-performance beast around that same time that nobody seems to talk about: the Plymouth Duster.
The Duster was a sporty, compact two-door muscle car built on the Valiant platform meant to compete with the AMC Hornet and Ford Maverick. It ran from 1970 to 1976 and was available with several engines offering varying levels of performance.
A favorite was the Duster 340, which featured a high-revving 340-CI small-block V8 that produced an alleged 275 hp (and maybe more), making it one of the most powerful Plymouth muscle cars ever. This allowed the 3,110-pound car to reach 60 mph in under 6.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 128 mph. The Duster 340, then, was an affordable option for the quarter mile (which it could do in 14.72 seconds) or possibly some illegal street racing, catching larger muscle cars off guard.
What has made the Plymouth Duster an overlooked underdog?
The Plymouth Duster was a huge success in the 1970s, with over 1.33 million produced over its six-year production run. The 1971 Duster 340 was $2,547 when it debuted, making it quite affordable despite its impressive engine, four-barrel carburetor, dual exhaust system, forged crankshaft, upgraded suspension, and 15-inch tires. So why aren't folks talking about it now?
While the Duster 340 was a force to be reckoned with, it lacked the oversized presence of other muscle cars from the same era. The Duster was part of the race to bring more compact sports cars to America, which started near the end of the 1960s. It was categorized as an economy car despite its muscle car styling and engine. While powerful, it just didn't have the same cultural impact as the larger muscle cars of the decade, which have come to represent American excess and brute strength.
However — just like at a stoplight in the '70s — this focus on the usual suspects has made the Duster a sleeper, and one of the many underappreciated Plymouth models. While most iconic muscle cars are priced well beyond the average American's budget, the Duster has generally been a lot easier on enthusiasts' wallets. According to Hagerty data, Duster 340 prices were in the low $30,000 range for most of the early 2020s. However, prices have steadily risen over the past few years — and maybe the HBO show "Duster" is to blame for the new $62,000 price point.