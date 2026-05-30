Is The Google Pixel 9a Still A Good Buy In 2026?

Google's Pixel series is pretty infamous for performance and battery endurance — the in-house Tensor chips simply aren't as powerful or as efficient as Qualcomm's or Apple's silicon. Yet, the Pixel enjoys a very loyal user base owing to its clean Android experience, solid camera performance, and day-one software updates. The Pixel 10 Pro series, starting at $1,000, is currently the best that the company has to offer, but there are more affordable ways to get into Google's ecosystem.

The Pixel 10a we reviewed is an affordable $500 smartphone that gets you most of the experience. You get decent performance, two solid cameras, and the same seven-year software update commitment as the expensive models. However, if you're looking for an even cheaper way to enjoy the Pixel experience, last year's Pixel 9a remains a solid purchase if you can find it at a discounted price. In fact, there are practically no meaningful differences between the 9a and 10a that would justify spending the extra money.

Both phones are powered by the same Tensor G4 chip, have an identical dual-camera setup, a 5,100 mAh battery, and the same storage and RAM configuration. On paper, the only things you'd be missing out on are a slightly brighter display, faster charging, and one fewer year of Android updates. If there's not a big price difference between the two, the Pixel 10a is the way to go. The 9a is essentially the same device, just cheaper.