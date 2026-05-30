3 Electric Lawn Mowers That Outshine Ryobi's In Performance

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Ryobi became an exclusive partner with hardware giant Home Depot more than two decades ago. Concentrating on affordable consumer level products, the brand has garnered significant interest from homeowners looking to tackle projects on a budget. In terms of lawn care, Ryobi made it onto Consumer Reports best cheap lawn mowers list with its battery powered 20-inch walk behind unit.

One of Ryobi's most popular models is the similar 40V HP Brushless 20-inch Cordless Battery Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower listed for $329 at Home Depot (normally $359) . This unit can handle areas as large as a half acre, and operate on a single charge for as much as 50 minutes with its 6 Ah battery, depending on the circumstances. This Ryobi unit also comes with a fast charger that takes less than 1.5 hours to charge.

The cutting deck features seven height settings, and you get a five-year warranty on the tool itself and the battery is covered for three years. While certainly a bargain, brands like Milwaukee, Green Machine, and Toro do provide some attractive alternatives.