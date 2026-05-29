What Those Dots Under The Icons On Your MacBook Dock Are For

As Apple notes in its support documentation on quitting apps, clicking the red "x" in the upper left-hand of the window doesn't close the app, but instead moves it to the background. There are a number of reasons why Apple does this, but macOS has a unique way it manages background processes and app termination in an effort to preserve system resources and focus on user experience. Whether you've jumped ship from Windows with a new MacBook Neo or you're a macOS veteran, in order to remove the dots beneath app icons, you'll need to take a different approach.

There are three ways to achieve this. First, you can control + click on the app's icon in the Dock, then select "quit" in the corresponding window. Second, you can use the keyboard shortcut command + Q to quit an app with an open window. Lastly, you can navigate to the Apple menu in the top left-hand corner of the desktop, and select "Force Quit." This will open a window with all currently running apps, which can then be quit.

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If you would rather disable this feature entirely, click the Apple menu and navigate to "System Settings." Once the System Settings window opens, select "Desktop & Doc" from the left-hand side panel. Inside the Dock & Desktop option, scroll down to the "Show indicators for open applications" and toggle it off. This should prevent any dots from appearing under app icons, with the exception of Finder – this is permanent, and there is currently no way to change it. As a bonus tip, you can also manage all of your open apps and your desktop with Mission Control. On newer Macs, you can launch Mission Control with the F3 key.