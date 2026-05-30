Toyota Recommends This Important Tip For Every 4WD Owner
Toyota's lineup has a handful of four-wheel drive vehicles ready for off-roading adventures. Having full control of the drivetrain makes 4WD vehicles perfect for serious challenges. However, you probably don't go off-roading all the time, even if you want to. But between commuting to work, dropping kids off at school, and running errands, Toyota doesn't want you to forget about your vehicle's four-wheel drive.
In your owner's manual, you'll see Toyota's advice to drive your vehicle in four-wheel drive at least ten miles every month. This will keep the front-drive components lubricated. But four-wheel drive is intended for use on rainy, snowy, muddy, or sandy roads, as well as on rugged terrain, allowing slower, more controlled driving. When you're on a flat, smooth road, using 4WD will use up a lot of gas and cause additional vehicle wear due to extra gears and driveshafts being engaged. You may also have a tougher time braking and turning. If the weather outside is nice, you can still use 4WD by finding a straight, flat road with no turns.
Which Toyota vehicles have 4WD?
Toyota's lineup includes a wide range of vehicles, from commuters to off roaders. There are currently five models with four-wheel drive. The Toyota Tacoma, 4Runner, and Tundra have 4WD available, the Sequoia has standard 4WD, and the Land Cruiser has full-time 4WD.
Most of Toyota's vehicles have all-wheel drive instead, from the hybrid Prius to the sporty GR Corolla to the reliable Highlander. That's because AWD is best used on-road, sending power to all four tires simultaneously. This keeps the vehicle moving forward on slippery surfaces or while cornering at high speeds. Since AWD allows each tire to rotate at its own individual speed, it's better than 4WD for snow, rain, and other bad weather while you're commuting, although the increasing price for AWD is getting harder to ignore.
Four-wheel drive offers more control since the front and rear axles turn at the same time, making it ideal for extreme off-roading — but it uses more power, which is why you don't use 4WD on paved roads — except for those 10 miles a month, of course.