Toyota Recommends This Important Tip For Every 4WD Owner

Toyota's lineup has a handful of four-wheel drive vehicles ready for off-roading adventures. Having full control of the drivetrain makes 4WD vehicles perfect for serious challenges. However, you probably don't go off-roading all the time, even if you want to. But between commuting to work, dropping kids off at school, and running errands, Toyota doesn't want you to forget about your vehicle's four-wheel drive.

In your owner's manual, you'll see Toyota's advice to drive your vehicle in four-wheel drive at least ten miles every month. This will keep the front-drive components lubricated. But four-wheel drive is intended for use on rainy, snowy, muddy, or sandy roads, as well as on rugged terrain, allowing slower, more controlled driving. When you're on a flat, smooth road, using 4WD will use up a lot of gas and cause additional vehicle wear due to extra gears and driveshafts being engaged. You may also have a tougher time braking and turning. If the weather outside is nice, you can still use 4WD by finding a straight, flat road with no turns.