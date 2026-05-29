5 Harbor Freight Automotive Finds Under $100 Users Say Are Worth Buying

While buying a vehicle can already be a big investment, the reality is that you'll need to account for a ton of other expenses as well. Apart from regular maintenance, you'll also find yourself investing in tools designed to make your everyday adventures more convenient, enjoyable, or efficient. Depending on your lifestyle, the right kind of automotive tools will vary, such as if you need to lift things regularly, deal with a lot of landscaping, or are a neat freak and want to make sure your vehicle is sparkling at all times. Either way, there's probably a tool you can buy from Harbor Freight that meets your needs.

Whether you're looking for professional-grade tools or budget finds under $5, Harbor Freight has no shortage of offers at almost every price range. But while there are some gadgets which we think are worth buying, there are also plenty of automotive gadgets worth skipping, like brake bleeders, vacuum pump kits, multi-use transfer pumps, and fuel line and A/C quick-disconnect tools. So, if you're someone with a vehicle who has an extra $100 to spare, here are some products that verified buyers swear are worth your money, which you should consider for inside your garage or in your car storage compartment.