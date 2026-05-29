5 Harbor Freight Automotive Finds Under $100 Users Say Are Worth Buying
While buying a vehicle can already be a big investment, the reality is that you'll need to account for a ton of other expenses as well. Apart from regular maintenance, you'll also find yourself investing in tools designed to make your everyday adventures more convenient, enjoyable, or efficient. Depending on your lifestyle, the right kind of automotive tools will vary, such as if you need to lift things regularly, deal with a lot of landscaping, or are a neat freak and want to make sure your vehicle is sparkling at all times. Either way, there's probably a tool you can buy from Harbor Freight that meets your needs.
Whether you're looking for professional-grade tools or budget finds under $5, Harbor Freight has no shortage of offers at almost every price range. But while there are some gadgets which we think are worth buying, there are also plenty of automotive gadgets worth skipping, like brake bleeders, vacuum pump kits, multi-use transfer pumps, and fuel line and A/C quick-disconnect tools. So, if you're someone with a vehicle who has an extra $100 to spare, here are some products that verified buyers swear are worth your money, which you should consider for inside your garage or in your car storage compartment.
1. Haul-Master 2000 lb. Capacity Truck Bed Cargo Unloader
For truck owners, there's always a reason to unload little things here and there, like packages or landscaping materials. And if you don't want to spend all your free time cleaning, you can invest in a drag sheet. Made of heavy-duty polypropylene, the Haul-Master 2,000 lb Capacity Truck Bed Cargo Unloader is strapped to the tailgate, comes with a roller operation with a 21-inch handle, and can unload up to 2,000 lb. Priced at $54.99, this drag sheet has 93% of users recommending it. Among 1,600+ Harbor Freight reviewers, it earned an average rating of 4.5 stars. Users shared that it was easy to set up and remove, and it reduces the odds of scratching. Satisfied customers noted that it's better suited for lighter loads, like mulch, leaves, grass, dirt, and gravel.
Although about 5% of users thought it was only 1-star worthy, common complaints included issues with the plastic brackets and the metal pole. In particular, a couple of people noted that its realistic capacity might be lower than 2,000 lbs and that it might be better suited to smaller loads. Several users mentioned that it doesn't fit their vehicles, such as the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and the 2023 Nissan Titan. Since the drag sheet measures 170 inches by 50 inches, you'll want to measure your truck bed out before checking out. If you are affected, a customer noted that Harbor Freight accepted their return with no problem.
2. Badland 60 in. Farm Jack
For car owners, farm jacks can be useful for tire changes or spreading things during emergency repairs. And for people who love their off-road activities, a farm jack can help lift a vehicle a little higher to slip a recovery board underneath if you ever find your car stuck in rocks or mud. A 4-for-1 tool, the Badland Farm Jack has several functions, including lifting, spreading, winching, and clamping. To start with, it can lift up to 53 inches in height for 3,300 lb loads and 40 inches for 5,000 lb loads. It has multiple attachment options (⅜-inch chain slot and ⅞-inch shackle holes) and serrated jaws. It also has a top clamp designed to work with the brand's quick-tightening wing nut.
Priced at $99.99, the Badland 60-inch Farm Jack has been rated 4.5 stars by 200+ Harbor Freight customers. Among them, the majority (76%) gave a perfect rating, plus 90% of customers recommended it. Many people praise its versatility for lifting trucks and heavy-duty construction. One user even noted how it was powerful enough to lift a very large tree. Alternatively, Harbor Freight sells the Badland 48-inch Farm Jack for just $10 less at $89.99, which has a 92% recommendation rate and a 4.6-star average rating from more than 570 customers.
3. Pittsburgh 440 lb. Electric Hoist with Remote Control
For car owners who do a lot of loading and unloading, an electric hoist can be a safer, faster, and more efficient way to do it, like the Pittsburgh 440-lb. Electric Hoist with Remote Control. With a 440-lb working load, it has a ⅝-horsepower rating, plus a maximum speed of 33 FPM for single and 16-½ FPM for double. The cable is 39 ft long and 1/8 in thick. It has ETL and UL safety certifications for some added peace of mind and is powered by a 120V outlet. In addition, it has a remote control, so you can lift things from a safe distance.
Retailing for just under $100, the Pittsburgh 440 lb. Electric Hoist with Remote Control has generated an impressive 4.7-star average rating from more than 1,100 Harbor Freight Customers. It's also recommended by 97% of users, with more than ¾ of reviewers rating it 5-star material. But take note: it is considered an oversized item, so Harbor Freight states it can't be shipped to some places. If you need to regularly haul heavier items, Harbor Freight also sells higher-capacity Pittsburgh electric hoist models that are highly rated, such as models that can lift 1,300 lb ($149.99) and 2,000 lb ($299.99). If you prefer the old-fashioned way, there are also manual hoist options under $100 from brands like Haul-Master that can lift up to 2 tons and are generally more affordable.
4. Portland 1750 PSI, 1.3 GPM Corded Electric Pressure Washer
One of the many budget-friendly Harbor Freight tools that have a ton of everyday uses, the Portland 1750 PSI, 1.3 GPM Corded Electric Pressure Washer has a lot of fans. Priced at $89.99, it comes with a 20-ft high-pressure hose, a max speed of 18,700 RPM, and a 1.3 GPM capacity. With enough power to churn out 1,750 PSI, it already exceeds our recommended maximum pressure for vehicles, which is 1,500 PSI. It also has 4-inch wheels and a 35-foot power cord for added maneuverability.
In general, owners of the Harbor Freight Portland Pressure Washer think it's worth the price. Out of 15,500+ reviews, it garnered both an average rating of 4.3 stars and an 89% recommendation rate. While it's not the most powerful model out there, many people said it was good enough for their cars. One person said they were able to recoup the cost quickly, compared to the $20 they would pay per car every two weeks.
Apart from vehicles, people have praised it for use on boats, decks, patios, hammocks, and pool covers. And while it does have a ton of recurring issues, there are many ways people have upgraded it to make it worth it. In particular, investing in additional attachments, such as the quick-connect pressure-wash spray wand, could significantly improve your experience with it.
5. Grant's Compact Detail Seat
Apart from providing extra storage, the $69.99 Grant Compact Detail Seat can be a great tool for all kinds of automotive work, such as changing wheels or detailing. Designed to hold up to 300 lbs, it features a heavy-duty carbon steel frame and a comfortable cushion, plus customizable storage holders. The entire unit measures just under 40 inches on its longest side, and to help you move around your vehicle, it has 4-inch swivel casters with a pair that locks in place.
As of May 2026, over 900 Harbor Freight customers have rated the Grant Compact Detail Seat around 4.7 stars. On average, 96% of users also recommend the Grant Compact Detail seat, plus the majority of the users (78.7%) rated it a perfect 5 stars. Apart from automotive tasks, people have shared that it's great for organizing items like fishing lures, wrenches, sockets, and lug nuts. Many people also said it's a good size, with one verified buyer saying it's stable even though they're over 290 lbs. Despite the positive reviews, there were some complaints that it arrived with broken parts on the plastic frame. Some also caution about the poor assembly manual and the fact that you'll need a standard wrench to assemble it, which isn't included out of the box.