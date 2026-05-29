5 Harbor Freight Parking Lot Deals To Look Out For In June 2026
When shopping at Harbor Freight, it's not hard to find a reasonable deal on tools, appliances, hardware, and more. With that said, there's nothing wrong with trying to save more money on essentials and nice-to-have items alike when shopping. In addition to keeping an eye out for coupons and hunting for clearance deals, there's the next Harbor Freight Parking Lot Sale and the many deals it brings to look forward to. While they're not always literally held in store parking lots, these events do indeed deliver on their name, by featuring all kinds of items going on markdown.
At the time of publication, the next Harbor Freight Parking Lot Sale is right around the corner, spanning the entire first week of June 2026. Of course, it should be noted that June 1 through June 4 will only have Parking Lot Sale deals available to Harbor Freight Inside Track Club members, so if you want in on early access, now is as good a time as any to sign up. Otherwise, June 5 to June 7 will open the sale for all customers, giving everyone a shot to save some money on tools, appliances, decor, hardware, and more.
If you're interested in Harbor Freight's next Parking Lot Sale event, you should know that there are some pretty major deals on the horizon. These are some of the best the store has advertised for its June 2026 sale.
Hercules starter kit free tool deal
Hercules is regarded among customers as the best Harbor Freight exclusive brands to buy into, delivering respectable power tools and batteries at competitive prices. For the June 2026 Parking Lot Sale, though, Harbor Freight seems hopeful more tool users will give Hercules a shot. The sale's flyer advertises the opportunity to buy a Hercules battery starter kit — including a 20V 5Ah lithium-ion Hercules battery and a 4 Amp charger — at the regular price of $119.99 and get a free compatible Hercules tool of the buyer's choosing to go along with it.
The ad shows seven different free tools for prospective buyers to choose from: a Hercules 20V cordless impact wrench, cordless paddle grinder, cordless circular saw, cordless jobsite blower, cordless random orbit sander, cordless compact reciprocating saw, or cordless dual power jobsite fan. These tools range in price from $25 to $80, so no matter which one you elect to go with, you're getting a pretty sweet deal. On top of that, as members of the Hercules 20V tool line, all of these tools come with the brand's five-year warranty. This way, if defects are found within the warranty period, Hercules will repair or completely replace your tool free of charge.
40% off all Grant's products
For the most part, Harbor Freight's Parking Lot Sale tends to focus on big markdowns on specific items. However, there are some sales that apply to entire brands, like the 30% off all Vulcan welding products and 30% off all Icon wrench sets, for example. The biggest one to note comes from the brand Grant's, which specializes in cleaning and detailing items. For the Parking Lot Sale, the entire product line will be 40% off, allowing customers to stock up on all of the essentials needed to keep their vehicle, garage, or anything else clean.
Looking over what Grant's has to offer, a lot of folks could benefit from the brand's blanket 40% off sale this June. There are plenty of cheap yet high-quality microfiber cloth brands for cars out there, and Grant's has a place among them. If you do a lot of car cleanup and detailing, this could be a good opportunity to freshen up your washing and drying rag selection.
Grant's also has several different drill brushes, buffing pads, and scrubbers to keep various surfaces dirt and smudge-free. Not to mention, there's the soon-to-be-40% off Grant's 1,200-watt handheld steam cleaner, which is intended for cleaning up car interiors, kitchens, bathrooms, and more per its Harbor Freight product description.
$90 off U.S. General 30-inch five-drawer mechanics cart
With the expansion of a hand and power tool collection, storage and transportation can become increasingly difficult. This is where buying something from one of the major portable tool box brands or even an underrated lesser-known name can help, and the Parking Lot Sale has some strong deals to weigh. One of the standouts is the markdown on the U.S. General 30-inch five-drawer mechanics cart. This item is typically priced at $289.99, though this sale will bring it down to $199.99. That's a price drop of $90, or just over 30% off the usual Harbor Freight retail price.
Alongside the somewhat easier to swallow price point, there are a few reasons to consider this tool cart. It's advertised as having 6,900 cubic inches of lockable storage — part of the entire storage space of 15,000 cubic inches – as well as a 700-lb load capacity. It features gas struts on the top lid to help with opening and closing, there's a built-in power port for tools and battery chargers, and it's on wheels, so you can easily move it around your shop. Two wheels are fixed, while the other two swivel and can lock as needed. Additionally, this cart can be bought in a bevy of different colors, if you're someone who color coordinates their tools or workshop.
50% off Avanti handheld HVLP paint sprayer
Beyond the 20%, 30%, and 40% discounts, there are few items in the Parking Lot Sale that reach the impressive 50% off threshold. One of the most intriguing is the Avanti corded HVLP paint and stain sprayer, which is typically sold at Harbor Freight for $69.99. However, during the upcoming sale, it will be marked down by 50%, coming in at $34.99, making it one of the best markdowns of the entire sale based on percentage reduced alone.
For those interested at any price, Harbor Freight's listing for this sprayer reveals a bit of what to expect from it. It's described as lightweight and compact in size, with the materials used for areas that come into contact with paint being intentionally smooth to aid in cleanup.
The trigger is intended for two fingers to combat fatigue while using it, and it allows for variation in the amount of paint or stain released, and the motor only runs once the trigger is pulled, decreasing noise and component wear. It's also said that a 1 1/2-quart cup will cover up to 40 feet of fence specifically. Should it fail, it's covered by Harbor Freight's 90-day limited warranty.
Bauer starter kit free tool deal
Starter kits with bonuses seem to be all the range in the latest Harbor Freight Parking Lot Sale. In addition to the Hercules one covered previously, there's another one, also from a Harbor Freight-exclusive brand, Bauer. This is a similar deal to the Hercules one, requiring customers to buy a Bauer 20V starter battery kit to secure a free tool along with it. The differences lie in pricing and tool options. While it's listed at $114.99 on the Harbor Freight website, the Parking Lot Sale ad has the starter kit at $99. At any rate, that's a bit cheaper than the Hercules equivalent.
As far as free tool choices go, Bauer bumps the total options up to nine over Hercules' seven, with only slight overlap between the two tool rosters. The choices here include the Bauer 20V 3/8-inch cordless impact wrench, 1/2-inch cordless impact wrench, cordless angle grinder, cordless multi-tool, cordless string trimmer, cordless pruning saw, cordless reciprocating saw, cordless jig saw, and cordless ratchet. In this case, the tools are sold between $39.99 and $64.99, so once again this seems a good opportunity to save a nice chunk of change on a new power tool no matter which one you choose. They all come with the aforementioned Harbor Freight 90-day limited warranty.