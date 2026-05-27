Teen Creates Tesla Powerwall Rival To Keep Houses Hit By Hurricanes Powered Up

When the power goes out, there are a few different options you can turn to. If you just want to keep your phones and laptops going while you ride it out, there are portable batteries you can buy that will keep you powered up. But if you want to keep your whole home up and running, that's going to require a bigger device.

To that end there are two main categories — gas generators and whole-home backup batteries. Gas generators can be on the noisy side, so many homeowners prefer to stick to backup batteries. Last year, after hurricane season, one teenager in Palm Harbor Florida decided to make his own. Noah Bild, if you'll pardon the pun, built his own backup battery for his home.

The Bild OffGrid Pro series is a Tesla Powerwall rival but checks in at under half the price. It has a 9,792Wh power capability and weighs in at 282 pounds. According to the inventor, it can power your refrigerator for two or three days by itself. That can keep food from spoiling and make for a far more comfortable outage.

The device has wheels built in for more portability. To be clear, you probably won't be wheeling this out for family picnics (although you could), but if you need to bring it into the kitchen during an outage, that will make things a lot easier. The backup battery is on sale now for $3,995.