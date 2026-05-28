What Is The 4-Gallon Minimum 'Law' And Which Fuel Type Does It Apply To?

Federal law usually concerns itself with the big stuff, like how much you can earn before the IRS takes notice to where you can build. Then there's this: Some gas pumps have a sticker warning about the minimum amount of fuel you can fill, which is four gallons. It's a federal law, too — although it applies to a specific fuel pulled from one specific kind of pump.

That fuel is E10, the standard that blends 90% gasoline and 10% ethanol. While this basically flows through almost every car on U.S. roads, the rule isn't specifically made for the type of fuel. Rather, it only kicks in when the same pump also dispenses E15, which is a higher-ethanol blend sitting at 15% ethanol and 85% gasoline, through the same hose and nozzle. These pumps are referred to as blender pumps. If you use a nozzle dedicated to just E10, the limits disappear.

This is actually to protect consumers themselves, specifically those who own older cars that do not support E15 fuel. After someone fills up on E15, about a third of a gallon of fuel actually remains inside the hose. If you're next in line and want to fill up E10, what lands in your tank first is actually closer to 33% E15. Even that much E15 with its limited ethanol can damage older vehicles. To offset any chances of that happening, the EPA has set the floor at four gallons. This helps dilute any leftover E15 to safe levels.