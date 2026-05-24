The US Air Force Just Paused Its Entire T-38 Fleet - Here's Why

The usual next step following an aircraft mishap is to pull that unit aside for inspection. Very rarely does it result in the entire fleet getting grounded. That only happens when the Air Force suspects a problem on one airframe might be present on every other one.

However, that's exactly what's happened with the T-38 Talon, the USAF's primary trainer aircraft for fighter and bomber pilots. On May 12, one of these jets went down during a routine training mission in rural Alabama. Specifically, it was assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi. Both pilots ejected and survived, though one of them, a Japanese aviator trainee with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, suffered a broken leg.

Weirdly, around the same time as this incident, a second T-38C was reportedly broadcasting 7700 on its transponder – the code pilots use to signal a general in-flight emergency. While the Air Force hasn't confirmed whether the two aircraft were flying together, two separate incidents on the same day raise eyebrows.

As a result, a week later on May 19, the Air Force put the brakes on every single T-38 Talon in its fleet with a fleetwide operational pause. An Air Force press release noted that the pause "allows an ongoing Safety Board to locate and assess evidence" from the wreckage. As of writing, nobody knows how long the grounding will last. But as these aircraft clear inspections, they should individually trickle back into service. In the meantime, crews will have to stick with simulators to keep their hours up.