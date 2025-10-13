The T-7 Fighter Jet Era Is Coming Fast – Here's How The US Air Force Is Preparing

If you joined the U.S. Air Force to become a fighter pilot today, odds are you'd spend a lot of time in the Northrop T-38 Talon. The two-seat supersonic trainer has been in use by various agencies since its introduction in 1961. Many prospective fixed-wing pilots also train on propeller-driven aircraft, such as the T-6A Texan II. Typically, a pilot learns the basics of flight on the Texan II, and if they're set to fly jets, they move on to the T-38.

After decades of service, the Air Force is ready to replace the T-38 with the Boeing–Saab T-7 Red Hawk. The modernized jet is a co-venture between the Boeing Company out of the U.S. and Saab out of Sweden. The initial contract calls for 351 T-7s at a cost of $9.2 billion. The planes are designed with maintenance in mind, and they're potentially modular, with various components to aid pilot training on systems for future missions. The Red Hawk gets its name from the Red Tail symbol found on the production aircraft, honoring the Tuskegee Airmen of WWII.

The Air Force has been preparing to receive its new jet trainer since the contract was awarded in 2018. Since then, the Air Force has outlined training plans, but it won't begin until around 2027. Still, the service received six test aircraft beginning in 2023 and is working to build a new training program around them, as the T-38's design is only useful for training aircraft that are no longer used.