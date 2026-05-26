Fighter Pilot Ordered To Pay Nearly $60K After Selfie Caused An F-15K Crash

At one point or another, everyone screws up at work enough to draw far more attention than they want. In most cases, these kinds of things make the person who screwed up look bad, but they're not so horrible that they must fork over tens of thousands of dollars due to their action. That's not the case for a former fighter pilot who not only messed up big time, but did so in a way that cost them nearly $60,000.

In 2021, an accident involving two F-15K Slam Eagles, which is a variant of the F-15 flown by the Republic of Korea Air Force, collided in mid-air. The collision occurred near the city of Daegu in December, and it came about when the aircraft executed what were, according to The Guardian, "unplanned manoeuvres" that resulted in the crash. The fighter jets got too close to one another, leading both crews to attempt evasive maneuvers. This avoided a potentially lethal crash, but the wingman's tail hit the lead aircraft's wing. Fortunately, no one was injured, but both jets sustained significant damage.

The cost to repair both aircraft came out to around 880 million won, or around $600,000. The investigation into the crash took the better part of five years to complete, and in the end, one pilot was ordered to pay around 10% of the total cost in damages, which comes out to around $60,000. This kind of screwup could have been significantly worse, and it all came about because one person decided to snap a selfie during unauthorized aerial maneuvers.