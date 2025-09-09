What Does The Inside Of An F-15 Eagle Fighter Jet Look Like?

Retired United States Air Force Colonel Andrea Themely worked with Ars Technica and broke down more or less exactly what every button did in the cockpit of an F-15C (there are over 200 of them), and what you are looking at when you sit behind the flight stick. As with any well designed piece of equipment, all of the important controls are easy to reach. The flight stick for controlling the aircraft and firing the weapons sits right in front of the pilot between their legs. At the pilot's feet are the rudder controls, and to the pilot's left is the throttle and countermeasures.

To the right is the F-15's GPS system, and directly ahead of the pilot is the heads up display that is configurable to give the pilot all of the important bits of information that they need. To the top left and right are configurable displays that can not only give radar and directional instructions, but the displays can also show weapons data and assist in targeting missiles, bombs, or guns.

For creature comforts, the F-15 has a single HVAC vent right behind the flight stick. It's a cramped cabin and there's a lot of instrumentation crammed into a small space; you can thank the F-15's engineers and the pilots who actually fly the plane for making it all translate into a coherent fighting platform.